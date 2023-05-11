Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Thursday, May 11

A heavy travel day means one of the thinnest DFS menus of the year, with two three-game slates over at DraftKings DFS — one early, beginning at 12:35 p.m. ET, and one late that kicks off at 7:05 p.m. ET. Lineups still need optimizing, though, and plenty of advantageous matchups remain. Here are three teams we recommend stacking today, focusing on the night slate.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Thursday, May 11

Wander Franco ($5,500)

Yandy Diaz ($5,100)

Josh Lowe ($5,000)

Luke Raley ($3,500)

Yankees starter Domingo German pitched pretty well against the Rays just last weekend, with two runs allowed over five innings of work. But this Tampa group is still the most dangerous lineup in baseball, and with a chance to see German a second time — with the added benefit of the short porch at Yankee Stadium — they could be in for a big night. Diaz and Franco have been scorching from atop the order, with a 1.050 and 1.039 OPS respectively over their last 10 games, while Raley and Lowe have combined for 15 homers against right-handed pitching already this year.

Marcus Semien ($5,600)

Josh Jung ($4,400)

Jonah Heim ($4,200)

Ezequiel Duran ($3,100)

The A’s haven’t even announced a starter for Thursday night’s game, but you’ll want to take advantage of whoever it is — Oakland ranks dead last in baseball in both starter and bullpen ERA, which is honestly an impressive feat. The Rangers, on the other hand, trail only the Rays in runs scored this year, so Texas should light up the scoreboard despite playing at the pitcher-friendly Coliseum. Semien is the only player in the league with 30 runs scored and 30 RBI this season, taking full advantage of extra plate appearances from the leadoff spot, while Jung has clubbed eight homers and Heim (1.005 OPS over his last 10) and Duran (.932) are swinging hot bats.

Thairo Estrada ($5,700)

J.D. Davis ($4,100)

Mitch Haniger ($3,700)

Wilmer Flores ($2,800)

The Giants have an army of right-handed bats they love to platoon against southpaws, and they should be able to take full advantage of D-backs lefty Tommy Henry and his 5.17 ERA. Estrada has quietly been among the most complete offensive forces in baseball so far — with six homers, 10 steals and a .910 OPS — while Davis (.977 OPS over his last 10) and Flores (three homers in the last week) are in great spots to thrive.