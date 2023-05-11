 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Thursday, May 11

Chris Landers ranks every starting pitcher to stream in fantasy baseball for Thursday, May 11.

By Chris Landers
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish throws against the San Francisco Giants during a MLB World Tour game at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Just six games on tap on Thursday’s MLB slate makes for one of the diciest pitching situations of the season. Sure, there are a couple of sure things — Yu Darvish and Drew Rasmussen are set-it-and-forget-it options right now — but things thin out considerably after that. Still, our daily starting pitcher rankings never sleep, and we even managed to dig up a streaming recommendation for your fantasy baseball team.

Starting pitcher rankings for Thursday, May 11

Pitchers to stream

Mike Clevinger, Chicago White Sox — Domingo German and Brady Singer could also be options here, but German has too tall a task in the Tampa Bay Rays’ league-best offense while Singer is currently sporting a ghastly 8.82 ERA. Clevinger hasn’t been too much better, but he does have 15 Ks over the last 11 innings, giving him some upside if he has his best stuff — and the Kansas City Royals’ offense shouldn’t be too tall a task.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Thursday, May 11.

Starting pitcher rankings 5/11

Rank Pitcher Matchup
Rank Pitcher Matchup
Must-start
1 Yu Darvish @ Twins
2 Drew Rasmussen @ Yankees
3 Nathan Eovaldi @ Athletics
Strong plays
4 Alex Cobb @ Diamondbacks
5 Kodai Senga @ Reds
6 Bailey Ober vs. Padres
Questionable
7 Domingo German vs. Rays
Don't do it
8 Mike Clevinger @ Royals
9 Brady Singer vs. White Sox
10 Tommy Henry vs. Giants
11 Ben Lively vs. Mets

More From DraftKings Nation