Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Thursday, May 11

Just six games on tap on Thursday’s MLB slate makes for one of the diciest pitching situations of the season. Sure, there are a couple of sure things — Yu Darvish and Drew Rasmussen are set-it-and-forget-it options right now — but things thin out considerably after that. Still, our daily starting pitcher rankings never sleep, and we even managed to dig up a streaming recommendation for your fantasy baseball team.

Starting pitcher rankings for Thursday, May 11

Pitchers to stream

Mike Clevinger, Chicago White Sox — Domingo German and Brady Singer could also be options here, but German has too tall a task in the Tampa Bay Rays’ league-best offense while Singer is currently sporting a ghastly 8.82 ERA. Clevinger hasn’t been too much better, but he does have 15 Ks over the last 11 innings, giving him some upside if he has his best stuff — and the Kansas City Royals’ offense shouldn’t be too tall a task.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Thursday, May 11.