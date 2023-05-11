MLB lineups for Thursday, May 11: Brett Baty, Francisco Alvarez both starting for Mets

Just six games on the docket today with most teams traveling for their weekend series, but setting your DFS and fantasy baseball lineups never takes a day off. Neither does our daily lineup report, so check back throughout the day to see who’s starting and who’s sitting around the Majors.
MLB starting lineups: Thursday, May 11
New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds, 12:35 p.m. ET
No getaway day lineup for the Mets as they need every win they can get right now — both Brett Baty and Francisco Alvarez will start along with the rest of New York’s regulars, as Mark Canha gets a start in left and Daniel Vogelbach will DH.
Rubber game in Cincy.— SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) May 11, 2023
⏰: 12:35 p.m.
: SNY
: The SNY App pic.twitter.com/l6IFit0bs8
It’s also business as usual for Cincy, with Jake Fraley and TJ Friedl in the outfield while Henry Ramos spells the slumping Wil Myers in right. Tyler Stephenson will serve as the DH with Curt Casali behind the plate.
Today’s #Reds Lineup:— GENY Mets Report (@genymets) May 11, 2023
India 2B
Friedl CF
Steer 1B
Fraley LF
Stephenson DH
Senzel 3B
Ramos RF
Newman SS
Casali C
Law SP
San Diego Padres vs. Minnesota Twins, 1:10 p.m. ET
Jake Cronenworth will bat second as Manny Machado serves as the DH and Ha-Seong Kim slides over to third base. Rougned Odor gets another start at second with a righty on the mound.
Morning baseball? Yu Betcha.#BringTheGold pic.twitter.com/EhWI7mq5OB— San Diego Padres (@Padres) May 11, 2023
Byron Buxton remains in the leadoff spot while the red-hot Alex Kirilloff moves up to fourth in the order. Nick Gordon gets a start in center with Kyle Farmer at third and Ryan Jeffers spelling Christian Vazquez behind the plate.
Your #MNTwins lineup for the final game of the series against the San Diego Padres— Twins Talk (@LetsTalk_Twins) May 11, 2023
1. Byron Buxton DH
2. Max Kepler RF
3. Carlos Correa SS
4. Alex Kirilloff 1B
5. Jorge Polanco 2B
6. Nick Gordon CF
7. Kyle Farmer 3B
8. Joey Gallo LF
9. Ryan Jeffers C
Bailey Ober P
Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals, 2:10 p.m. ET
Adam Haseley gets a start in right with Gavin Sheets set to DH and Yasmani Grandal back behind the plate for Chicago. Hanser Alberto continues to start at third until Jake Burger and Yoan Moncada return.
Today's #WhiteSox starters for the series finale in Kansas City: pic.twitter.com/tbtCMVCouw— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 11, 2023
It’s a rare day off for Salvador Perez, as Nick Pratto gets a start in right with MJ Melendez serving as the DH and Vinnie Pasquantino playing first. Freddy Fermin will fill in behind the plate.
#Royals lineup vs. Mike Clevinger:— David Lesky (@DBLesky) May 11, 2023
Witt Jr. SS
Pasquantino 1B
Melendez DH
Olivares LF
Pratto RF
Garcia 3B
Massey 2B
Fermin C
Bradley Jr. CF
Singer P
Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees, 7:05 p.m. ET
TBA
San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m. ET
TBA
Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics, 9:40 p.m. ET
TBA