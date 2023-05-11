MLB lineups for Thursday, May 11: Brett Baty, Francisco Alvarez both starting for Mets

Just six games on the docket today with most teams traveling for their weekend series, but setting your DFS and fantasy baseball lineups never takes a day off. Neither does our daily lineup report, so check back throughout the day to see who’s starting and who’s sitting around the Majors.

MLB starting lineups: Thursday, May 11

No getaway day lineup for the Mets as they need every win they can get right now — both Brett Baty and Francisco Alvarez will start along with the rest of New York’s regulars, as Mark Canha gets a start in left and Daniel Vogelbach will DH.

Rubber game in Cincy.



12:35 p.m.

: SNY

May 11, 2023

It’s also business as usual for Cincy, with Jake Fraley and TJ Friedl in the outfield while Henry Ramos spells the slumping Wil Myers in right. Tyler Stephenson will serve as the DH with Curt Casali behind the plate.

Today's #Reds Lineup:



India 2B

Friedl CF

Steer 1B

Fraley LF

Stephenson DH

Senzel 3B

Ramos RF

Newman SS

Casali C



May 11, 2023

Jake Cronenworth will bat second as Manny Machado serves as the DH and Ha-Seong Kim slides over to third base. Rougned Odor gets another start at second with a righty on the mound.

Byron Buxton remains in the leadoff spot while the red-hot Alex Kirilloff moves up to fourth in the order. Nick Gordon gets a start in center with Kyle Farmer at third and Ryan Jeffers spelling Christian Vazquez behind the plate.

Your #MNTwins lineup for the final game of the series against the San Diego Padres



1. Byron Buxton DH

2. Max Kepler RF

3. Carlos Correa SS

4. Alex Kirilloff 1B

5. Jorge Polanco 2B

6. Nick Gordon CF

7. Kyle Farmer 3B

8. Joey Gallo LF

9. Ryan Jeffers C



May 11, 2023

Adam Haseley gets a start in right with Gavin Sheets set to DH and Yasmani Grandal back behind the plate for Chicago. Hanser Alberto continues to start at third until Jake Burger and Yoan Moncada return.

Today's #WhiteSox starters for the series finale in Kansas City:

It’s a rare day off for Salvador Perez, as Nick Pratto gets a start in right with MJ Melendez serving as the DH and Vinnie Pasquantino playing first. Freddy Fermin will fill in behind the plate.

#Royals lineup vs. Mike Clevinger:



Witt Jr. SS

Pasquantino 1B

Melendez DH

Olivares LF

Pratto RF

Garcia 3B

Massey 2B

Fermin C

Bradley Jr. CF

May 11, 2023

