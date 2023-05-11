 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MLB lineups for Thursday, May 11: Corbin Carroll sits for D-backs

We provide updates on MLB lineup news, providing fantasy baseball and betting analysis on Thursday, May 11.

By Chris Landers Updated
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll against the Washington Nationals at Chase Field. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Just six games on the docket today with most teams traveling for their weekend series, but setting your DFS and fantasy baseball lineups never takes a day off. Neither does our daily lineup report, so check back throughout the day to see who’s starting and who’s sitting around the Majors.

MLB starting lineups: Thursday, May 11

New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds, 12:35 p.m. ET

No getaway day lineup for the Mets as they need every win they can get right now — both Brett Baty and Francisco Alvarez will start along with the rest of New York’s regulars, as Mark Canha gets a start in left and Daniel Vogelbach will DH.

It’s also business as usual for Cincy, with Jake Fraley and TJ Friedl in the outfield while Henry Ramos spells the slumping Wil Myers in right. Tyler Stephenson will serve as the DH with Curt Casali behind the plate.

San Diego Padres vs. Minnesota Twins, 1:10 p.m. ET

Jake Cronenworth will bat second as Manny Machado serves as the DH and Ha-Seong Kim slides over to third base. Rougned Odor gets another start at second with a righty on the mound.

Byron Buxton remains in the leadoff spot while the red-hot Alex Kirilloff moves up to fourth in the order. Nick Gordon gets a start in center with Kyle Farmer at third and Ryan Jeffers spelling Christian Vazquez behind the plate.

Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals, 2:10 p.m. ET

Adam Haseley gets a start in right with Gavin Sheets set to DH and Yasmani Grandal back behind the plate for Chicago. Hanser Alberto continues to start at third until Jake Burger and Yoan Moncada return.

It’s a rare day off for Salvador Perez, as Nick Pratto gets a start in right with MJ Melendez serving as the DH and Vinnie Pasquantino playing first. Freddy Fermin will fill in behind the plate.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees, 7:05 p.m. ET

Brandon Lowe is back in the lineup at second while Taylor Walls spells Isaac Paredes at first, Luke Raley serves as the DH and Josh Lowe gets a start in right.

Jake Bauers gets another start in left with Aaron Hicks still nursing a hip injury while Willie Calhoun once again serves as the DH and Oswaldo Cabrera sits.

San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m. ET

Giants TBA

Pavin Smith is up to third in the lineup and will DH tonight while Corbin Carroll sits and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Dominic Fletcher man the outfield corners.

Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics, 9:40 p.m. ET

Robbie Grossman gets the start in left once again with Leody Taveras in center and Josh Smith at DH.

JJ Bleday will bat cleanup and start in right with Shea Langeliers returning behind the dish, Jordan Diaz at second and Tony Kemp in left.

