NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Thursday’s NBA playoff games

We have two Game 6s in the NBA playoffs Thursday and while there’s plenty of star power on display, the value plays will ultimately determine the outcomes of DFS contests. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Jock Landale, Phoenix Suns, $3,500

Landale is the best value play of the night, especially since Deandre Ayton has been listed as questionable with a ribs injury. Even if Ayton suits up, he’s unlikely to be at 100% and the Suns have preferred Landale in key moments. He had 18.8 DKFP in Game 3 and 19.8 DKFP in Game 4, which is solid production for this price point.

Brown exploded for 35.3 DKFP in Game 5, so there will be a lot of people backing him again in Game 6. However, the consistency has been there for the combo wing and provides a bit of a buffer against a down game. While Brown is unlikely to hit his Game 5 total, he’ll probably be able to chip in 20+ DKFP without much trouble.

The 76ers need shooting off the bench and Melton is one of their two primary options for that particular role. Doc Rivers has not been shy about pulling P.J. Tucker from the game if he feels the offense is lagging, and Melton provides upside as a perimeter shooter. He’s unlikely to hit 37 DKFP like he did in Game 4, but he tends to play better at home and is a nice value play at this price.