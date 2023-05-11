How to watch Celtics vs. 76ers Game 6 on TV and via live stream

ESPN will host Thursday’s Game 6 matchup between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers, with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Philly leads the series 3-2 and will try to close Boston out at home here.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Boston has its back against the wall after getting trounced 115-103 in Game 5 on Tuesday. The Celtics shot a poor 39.8% from the field and were playing from behind for nearly the entire contest. Boston was in this situation last year against the Bucks and managed to win Games 6 and 7, so this team has shown it can come back from deficits and win key games on the road.

Philadelphia is vying to close this series out and advance to its first Eastern Conference finals since 2001. Joel Embiid offered up 33 points in the Game 5 victory and was aided by a 30-point effort by Tyrese Maxey. James Harden had a quiet outing in Game 5, so we’ll see if he can propel this team to a key home victory behind a big showing. The Sixers haven’t made the conference finals in the Embiid era, so this would be a huge step if they close things out Thursday.