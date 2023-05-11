Pick against the spread, over/under for Nuggets vs. Suns Game 6 on Thursday

It’s officially win-or-go-home for the Phoenix Suns as they host the Denver Nuggets in Game 6 of their Western Conference semifinal series. Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 11 from the Footprint Center, and the game will air on ESPN. After successfully defending home court in Game 5, the Nuggets hold a 3-2 series lead over the Suns.

After missing his third straight game on Tuesday night, Chris Paul (groin) is listed as OUT for Game 6 on Thursday night for the Suns. Deandre Ayton is listed as questionable with a ribs injury but he’s expected to be able to suit up.

Over at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Suns are 3-point favorites and -150 on the moneyline. Denver is priced at +130 on the moneyline. The total is set at 226.

Nuggets vs. Suns, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Suns -3

We’re five games into this series and there has yet to be a team to snag a win on the road. Perhaps that will prove to be the deciding factor in the end, but if that trend continues then it must mean the Suns will extend their season by one more day with a win while also covering the spread.

Both of the Suns’ wins in this series were at home and by an average margin of five points, so I’ll take Phoenix to win and cover the spread on Thursday night.

Over/Under: Over 226

Three of the five games in this series have finished over, including both Game 3 and 4 which took place in Phoenix. With their season on the brink, I fully expect the Suns, namely Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, to will their team to victory by finding the basket. Phoenix is averaging 125 points per game at home in this series while the Nuggets are not far behind, scoring at a clip of 119 points per game on the road.

Phoenix should eke out a win, but Denver will match the Suns bucket-for-bucket to the best of their ability.