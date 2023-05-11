How to watch Nuggets vs. Suns Game 6 on TV and via live stream

ESPN will host Thursday’s Game 6 matchup between the Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns, with tipoff set for 10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. Denver leads the series 3-2 and will try to close Phoenix out on the road.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Denver sits on the brink of putting the Suns away for good and advancing to its second Western Conference finals in four seasons. The Nuggets led for virtually the entire time during Game 5 on Tuesday, pulling away in the second half for a 118-102 blowout win. The key question now is whether Denver can win a game on the road to close this series out.

Phoenix is hoping it can execute at home here to force a decisive Game 7 on Sunday. Kevin Durant and Devin Booker combined for just 54 in the Game 5 loss on Tuesday, which is a far cry from what they were able to do in Games 3 and 4. Deandre Ayton and Chris Paul have both been ruled out, so the onus will once again be on Durant and Booker to extend the series.