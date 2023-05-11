 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Which teams have advanced to the conference finals of the 2023 NBA playoffs?

Here’s a look at the teams set to play in the conference finals.

By Chinmay Vaidya
2023 NBA Playoffs - Denver Nuggets v Phoenix Suns
Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets handles the ball during Game 6 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs Western Conference semifinals on May 11, 2023 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.
Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

The 2023 NBA Playoffs are approaching the conference finals with the second round coming to a close. We could get a rare NBA Finals without LeBron James or Stephen Curry, though one of those superstars will at least be in the West finals. On the East side, we have more familiar names except the No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo, who have already been bounced.

We’ll go over which teams have reached the Conference finals in the East and West.

Eastern Conference Finals

TBD

Western Conference Finals

Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets defeated the Timberwolves 4-1 in the first round and took care of the Suns 4-2 in the second round to make the conference finals. This is the second time the Nuggets have made the conference finals in the Nikola Jokic era, previously making this round in the 2020 Orlando bubble. Jokic, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. will hope to take at least one more step and get the No. 1 seed Nuggets to the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history.

