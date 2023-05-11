How to watch Kraken vs. Stars in Game 5 of second round in 2023 NHL Playoffs via live stream

TNT will host Thursday’s matchup between the Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars in the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The puck is set to drop at 9:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas. The Stars evened the best-of-7 series at two games apiece after a 6-3 win in Game 4 on Tuesday.

Seattle has proven to be more than a fiesty underdog, the Kraken are legit and couldn’t have asked for much more than whittling this down to a three-game series. Jordan Eberle has scored goals in three of four games. Yanni Gourde has two goals in the series and has been a nuisance. Philipp Grubauer has played up to the level needed for Seattle to stay in this series.

Dallas needs Jake Oettinger to take over this series. He’s the best goalie remaining in the playoffs and he’s been pedastrian at times. Dallas needs Jason Robertson to do more, much more. He has one assist in the series. It’s simple for the Stars. If they want to advance to the Western Conference Final, their top players need to start performing like top players.

Dallas is a significant -190 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, Seattle is a +160 underdog.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Kraken vs. Stars live stream

Date: Thursday, May 11

Start time: 9:30

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren't around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App.