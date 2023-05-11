How to watch Devils vs. Hurricanes in Game 5 of second round in 2023 NHL Playoffs via live stream

TNT will host Thursday’s matchup between the New Jersey Devils and Carolina Hurricanes in the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The puck is set to drop at 7 p.m. ET at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Hurricanes cruised to a 6-1 road win in Game 4 and have a commanding 3-1 lead in the best-of-7 series.

New Jersey better figure something out quickly. They have questions in goal and have failed to score more than one goal in three of the four games. The Devils did not hold a morning skate, so the question of who will start in goal between Akira Schimd and Vitek Vanecek will remain until this evening. It won’t matter until some more guys like Jesper Bratt (0 goals, 2 assists) put the puck in the net.

Assuming Game 3’s result was an outlier, Carolina has done everything necessary to put itself in a position to be the first team to advance to the Eastern Conference Final. Fredrik Andersen bounced back nicely from a poor effort in Game 3. The Hurricanes are averaging four goals per game. Jordan Martinook (three goals, six assists) and Jordan Staal (two goals, four assists) are providing secondary scoring.

The Hurrcanes are -130 favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. New Jersey is the underdog at +110.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Devils vs. Hurricanes live stream

Date: Thursday, May 11

Start time: 7 p.m.

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.