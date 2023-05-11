Are Deandre Ayton, Chris Paul playing for the Suns on Thursday in Game 6 vs. the Nuggets?

The Phoenix Suns are facing elimination on their home floor when they host the Denver Nuggets Thursday in Game 6. The Suns were able to win Games 3 and 4 at home to level the series, and will need to once again hold serve at home to force Game 7. Deandre Ayton and Chris Paul are dealing with injuries ahead of Thursday’s contest. Here’s the latest on their respective statuses.

Deandre Ayton, Chris Paul injury updates

Ayton is officially listed as questionable with a ribs issue, and he’s expected to be available to play. The Suns do have enough depth in the frontcourt with Jock Landale and Bismack Biyombo, so Ayton’s absence won’t have a huge impact if the big man is unable to suit up.

Paul has been ruled out for Game 6 with a groin injury he suffered late in Game 2. He has not played since that time, and it seems like the progress for his injury has not gone as planned either. In a do-or-die situation at home, Paul will not be able to suit up. That means more run for Cameron Payne and more usage for Devin Booker.