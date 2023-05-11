 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Aaron Rodgers to make his Jets debut against Bills in Week 1 on Monday Night Football

By Chet Gresham
New York Jets team president Hymie Elhai, team owner Christopher Johnson, quarterback Aaron Rodgers, team owner Woody Johnson, and head coach Robert Saleh pose during an introductory press conference at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on April 26, 2023 in Florham Park, New Jersey. Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

The NFL has a few scheduled schedule leaks this morning, but one of the more interesting matchups will be the debut of four-time MVP, and long-time Packer, Aaron Rodgers, will make his debut as the New York Jets quarterback on Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills. This will be a home game for the Jets.

