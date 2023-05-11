Aaron Rodgers to make his Jets debut against Bills in Week 1 on Monday Night Football

The NFL has a few scheduled schedule leaks this morning, but one of the more interesting matchups will be the debut of four-time MVP, and long-time Packer, Aaron Rodgers, will make his debut as the New York Jets quarterback on Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills. This will be a home game for the Jets.
