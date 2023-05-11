 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils C Jack Hughes doesn’t take line rushes before Game 5 vs. Hurricanes

New Jersey All-Star wasn’t on the ice for pregame rushes and could miss Game 5 of the second round of the 2023 NHL playoffs.

By Benjamin Zweiman Updated
Luke Hughes #43 and Jack Hughes #86 of the New Jersey Devils skate against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game Four of the Second Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Prudential Center on May 09, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

New Jersey Devils C Jack Hughes did not take line rushes during pregame warmups prior to Game 5 of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs vs. the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night. At this point, it’s unclear if Hughes is injured and will miss Game 5. Here are line rushes for the Devils:

Goalie Akira Schmid will return to the crease in place of Vitek Vanecek, who started the previous two games for New Jersey. Jesper Boqvist would be the forward drawing into the lineup for Hughes if that’s the case. Tomas Tatar moves up the lineup and Erik Haula is centering the second line in place of Hughes. Jack’s brother, defenseman Luke Hughes, appears to be in the lineup again and on the top pairing with Dougie Hamilton. The Devils had gone 11-7 the past few games but it’s unclear if that’s the case for Game 5.

