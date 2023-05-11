Who will the Nuggets play in the Western Conference finals of the 2023 NBA Playoffs?

The Denver Nuggets have held serve as the No. 1 seed in the West, advancing to the conference finals for the first time since 2020. The Nuggets took care of business in Game 6 Thursday against the Phoenix Suns in blowout fashion, sending a clear message to the rest of the NBA. Here’s a look at who the Nuggets will play next in the Western Conference finals.

Denver will play either the Los Angeles Lakers or Golden State Warriors, depending on which team wins that series. The Lakers currently hold a 3-2 edge over the Warriors and can close things out Friday evening but a Golden State win would mean a Game 7 Sunday.

The Nuggets last played the Lakers in the conference finals in the 2020 Orlando bubble. They lost that series to LA 4-1. Denver played the Warriors in the first round of the playoffs last year, losing that series 4-1.