How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Buckle Up South Carolina 200 truck race via live online stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s Buckle Up South Carolina 200 qualifying on Friday at Darlington Raceway via live online stream.

By David Fucillo
General race action during the Too Tough to Tame 200 at the Darlington Raceway in Darlington, SC. Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon SMI/Icon Sport Media via Getty Images

The NASCAR Truck Series is headed to the Lady In Black on Friday, May 12 for its next race. The Buckle Up South Carolina 200 runs Friday night at Darlington Raceway, with the green flag dropping at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

The race will be preceded by practice at 3 p.m. and qualifying at 3:35 p.m. The drivers will run for 20 minutes of practice and then will move into single-truck, one-lap qualifying. Each truck will get one lap to put up the fastest time in the field. The fastest driver will claim the pole position for the race later that evening, and each driver after that will fill in the rest of the starting lineup.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch Friday qualifying, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

William Byron has the best odds of winning the 2023 Buckle Up South Carolina 200 at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +240. He is followed by Zane Smith (+600), Ross Chastain (+700), Ty Majeski (+850) and Grant Enfinger (+850).

How to watch qualifying for the Buckle Up South Carolina 200

Date: Friday, May 12
Time: 3:35 p.m.
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Entry list

2023 Buckle Up South Carolina 200 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Truck #
Pos. Driver Truck #
1 Corey Heim 11
2 Grant Enfinger 23
3 Nick Sanchez 2
4 Christian Eckes 19
5 Jake Garcia 35
6 Stewart Friesen 52
7 Matt DiBenedetto 25
8 William Byron 51
9 Ty Majeski 98
10 Chase Purdy 4
11 Tanner Gray 15
12 Taylor Gray 17
13 Rajah Caruth 24
14 Ben Rhodes 99
15 Bubba Wallace 1
16 Ross Chastain 41
17 Tyler Ankrum 16
18 Carson Hocevar 42
19 Matt Crafton 88
20 Daniel Dye 43
21 Parker Kligerman 75
22 Zane Smith 38
23 Timmy Hill 56
24 Kaden Honeycutt 20
25 Dean Thompson 5
26 Hailie Deegan 13
27 Johnny Sauter 04
28 Brennan Poole 46
29 Corey Lajoie 7
30 Lawless Alan 45
31 Dawson Cram 47
32 Ryan Vargas 30
33 Spencer Boyd 12
34 Bret Holmes 32
35 Kris Wright 02
36 Colby Howard 9

