How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Buckle Up South Carolina 200 truck race via live online stream

The NASCAR Truck Series is headed to the Lady In Black on Friday, May 12 for its next race. The Buckle Up South Carolina 200 runs Friday night at Darlington Raceway, with the green flag dropping at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

The race will be preceded by practice at 3 p.m. and qualifying at 3:35 p.m. The drivers will run for 20 minutes of practice and then will move into single-truck, one-lap qualifying. Each truck will get one lap to put up the fastest time in the field. The fastest driver will claim the pole position for the race later that evening, and each driver after that will fill in the rest of the starting lineup.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch Friday qualifying, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

William Byron has the best odds of winning the 2023 Buckle Up South Carolina 200 at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +240. He is followed by Zane Smith (+600), Ross Chastain (+700), Ty Majeski (+850) and Grant Enfinger (+850).

How to watch qualifying for the Buckle Up South Carolina 200

Date: Friday, May 12

Time: 3:35 p.m.

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Entry list