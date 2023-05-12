NASCAR starting lineup: Corey Heim claims pole position in qualifying for Buckle Up South Carolina 200 Truck Series race

NASCAR is racing at Darlington Raceway this weekend, and the Truck Series will be running Friday night with the 2023 Buckle Up South Carolina 200. The race gets started at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be preceded by qualifying at 3:35 p.m. Both events will air on FS1 and be available via live stream at Fox Sports Live and on the Fox Sports app.

Qualifying will feature each trucking running a single lap to secure the fastest time on the track. The fastest car claims pole position, the second fastest will be in the No. 2 position on the front row, and so on through the full starting lineup.

William Byron heads into qualifying with the best odds of winning the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +240 and is followed by Zane Smith (+600), Ross Chastain (+700), Grant Enfinger (+850) and Ty Majeski (+850). Enfinger won last week’s Heart of America 200 at the Kansas Speedway.

John Hunter Nemechek is the defending race winner but will not be taking part in this year’s race.

Here is the full field for Friday’s Buckle Up South Carolina 200 truck race. Qualifying will run a little less than an hour. We’ll be providing updates until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.