NASCAR starting lineup: Corey Heim claims pole position in qualifying for Buckle Up South Carolina 200 Truck Series race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Friday’s Buckle Up South Carolina 200 at the Darlington Raceway.

By David Fucillo Updated
Blaine Perkins, driver of the #9 Raceline Chevrolet, drives during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Dead on Tools 200 at Darlington Raceway on May 06, 2022 in Darlington, South Carolina. Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

NASCAR is racing at Darlington Raceway this weekend, and the Truck Series will be running Friday night with the 2023 Buckle Up South Carolina 200. The race gets started at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be preceded by qualifying at 3:35 p.m. Both events will air on FS1 and be available via live stream at Fox Sports Live and on the Fox Sports app.

Qualifying will feature each trucking running a single lap to secure the fastest time on the track. The fastest car claims pole position, the second fastest will be in the No. 2 position on the front row, and so on through the full starting lineup.

William Byron heads into qualifying with the best odds of winning the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +240 and is followed by Zane Smith (+600), Ross Chastain (+700), Grant Enfinger (+850) and Ty Majeski (+850). Enfinger won last week’s Heart of America 200 at the Kansas Speedway.

John Hunter Nemechek is the defending race winner but will not be taking part in this year’s race.

Here is the full field for Friday’s Buckle Up South Carolina 200 truck race. Qualifying will run a little less than an hour. We’ll be providing updates until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.

2023 Buckle Up South Carolina 200 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Truck #
1 Corey Heim 11
2 Grant Enfinger 23
3 Nick Sanchez 2
4 Christian Eckes 19
5 Jake Garcia 35
6 Stewart Friesen 52
7 Matt DiBenedetto 25
8 William Byron 51
9 Ty Majeski 98
10 Chase Purdy 4
11 Tanner Gray 15
12 Taylor Gray 17
13 Rajah Caruth 24
14 Ben Rhodes 99
15 Bubba Wallace 1
16 Ross Chastain 41
17 Tyler Ankrum 16
18 Carson Hocevar 42
19 Matt Crafton 88
20 Daniel Dye 43
21 Parker Kligerman 75
22 Zane Smith 38
23 Timmy Hill 56
24 Kaden Honeycutt 20
25 Dean Thompson 5
26 Hailie Deegan 13
27 Johnny Sauter 04
28 Brennan Poole 46
29 Corey Lajoie 7
30 Lawless Alan 45
31 Dawson Cram 47
32 Ryan Vargas 30
33 Spencer Boyd 12
34 Bret Holmes 32
35 Kris Wright 02
36 Colby Howard 9

