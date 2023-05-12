 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch the Buckle Up South Carolina 200 Truck race, via live stream

We go over how you can watch the Buckle Up South Carolina 200 of the 2023 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at the Darlington Raceway.

By David Fucillo
Chase Purdy, driver of the #61 BAMA Buggies Toyota, John Hunter Nemechek, driver of the #4 Mobil 1 Toyota, Zane Smith, driver of the #38 Fr8Auctions.com Ford, and Colby Howard, driver of the #91 Gates Hydraulics Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Dead on Tools 200 at Darlington Raceway on May 06, 2022 in Darlington, South Carolina. Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

The full field of NASCAR drivers are in Darlington, South Carolina this weekend and all three circuits will be racing at the Lady In Black. The Truck Series gets things started with the Buckle Up South Carolina 200. The starting lineup will be settled during Friday afternoon qualifying at 3:35 p.m. ET, and the race will run on FS1 at 7:30 p.m.

A year ago, John H. Nemechek won the race, leading 69 of the 149 laps. Carson Hocevar finished second after leading nine laps and claiming the second stage. Parker Kligerman won the first stage and finished sixth after leading for nine laps.

Nemechek will not be defending his crown, while Hocevar and Kligerman are both racing again. Hocevar has +2000 odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Kligerman has +6500 odds. William Byron is the favorite heading into qualifying with +240 odds.

How to watch the Buckle Up South Carolina 200

Date: Friday, May 12
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: Fox Sports Live

Live streaming the Buckle Up South Carolina 200 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Buckle Up South Carolina 200 starting lineup

2023 Buckle Up South Carolina 200 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Truck #
1 Corey Heim 11
2 Grant Enfinger 23
3 Nick Sanchez 2
4 Christian Eckes 19
5 Jake Garcia 35
6 Stewart Friesen 52
7 Matt DiBenedetto 25
8 William Byron 51
9 Ty Majeski 98
10 Chase Purdy 4
11 Tanner Gray 15
12 Taylor Gray 17
13 Rajah Caruth 24
14 Ben Rhodes 99
15 Bubba Wallace 1
16 Ross Chastain 41
17 Tyler Ankrum 16
18 Carson Hocevar 42
19 Matt Crafton 88
20 Daniel Dye 43
21 Parker Kligerman 75
22 Zane Smith 38
23 Timmy Hill 56
24 Kaden Honeycutt 20
25 Dean Thompson 5
26 Hailie Deegan 13
27 Johnny Sauter 04
28 Brennan Poole 46
29 Corey Lajoie 7
30 Lawless Alan 45
31 Dawson Cram 47
32 Ryan Vargas 30
33 Spencer Boyd 12
34 Bret Holmes 32
35 Kris Wright 02
36 Colby Howard 9

