How to watch the Buckle Up South Carolina 200 Truck race, via live stream

The full field of NASCAR drivers are in Darlington, South Carolina this weekend and all three circuits will be racing at the Lady In Black. The Truck Series gets things started with the Buckle Up South Carolina 200. The starting lineup will be settled during Friday afternoon qualifying at 3:35 p.m. ET, and the race will run on FS1 at 7:30 p.m.

A year ago, John H. Nemechek won the race, leading 69 of the 149 laps. Carson Hocevar finished second after leading nine laps and claiming the second stage. Parker Kligerman won the first stage and finished sixth after leading for nine laps.

Nemechek will not be defending his crown, while Hocevar and Kligerman are both racing again. Hocevar has +2000 odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Kligerman has +6500 odds. William Byron is the favorite heading into qualifying with +240 odds.

How to watch the Buckle Up South Carolina 200

Date: Friday, May 12

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports Live

Live streaming the Buckle Up South Carolina 200 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Buckle Up South Carolina 200 starting lineup