Shriners Children’s 200 qualifying: Start time, TV channel, live stream, more for Xfinity Series

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series will get started on Friday with the qualifying for the Shriners Children’s 200. Qualifying will get going at 5:05 p.m. ET and the actual race gets started at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Qualifying will air on FS1 and the race will air on Fox.

Following a 20-minute practice session, the full field of Xfinity Series drivers will each get a chance to run one lap in qualifying. Whomever runs the fastest lap will claim pole position and the second fastest will join that person on the front row. The rest of the rows will be determined based on the remaining speeds down to the slowest in the final row.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Friday, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream qualifying.

Kyle Larson is making a rare appearance in the Xfinit Series this weekend, running his first such race of the season. He is a sizable favorite with +225 odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. John H. Nemechek follows with +650 odds, Josh Berry is +700, Justin Allgaier is +750, and Sheldon Creed and Cole Custer are each +850 to win.

Entry list