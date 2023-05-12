 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Shriners Children’s 200 qualifying: Start time, TV channel, live stream, more for Xfinity Series

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series is in Darlington for the 2023 Shriners Children’s 200. We break down what to know about qualifying.

By David Fucillo
A general view of racing as the sun sets during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway on September 03, 2022 in Darlington, South Carolina. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series will get started on Friday with the qualifying for the Shriners Children’s 200. Qualifying will get going at 5:05 p.m. ET and the actual race gets started at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Qualifying will air on FS1 and the race will air on Fox.

Following a 20-minute practice session, the full field of Xfinity Series drivers will each get a chance to run one lap in qualifying. Whomever runs the fastest lap will claim pole position and the second fastest will join that person on the front row. The rest of the rows will be determined based on the remaining speeds down to the slowest in the final row.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Friday, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream qualifying.

Kyle Larson is making a rare appearance in the Xfinit Series this weekend, running his first such race of the season. He is a sizable favorite with +225 odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. John H. Nemechek follows with +650 odds, Josh Berry is +700, Justin Allgaier is +750, and Sheldon Creed and Cole Custer are each +850 to win.

How to watch qualifying for the Shriners Children’s 200

Date: Friday, May 12
Time: 5:35 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FOX Sports Live, Fox Sports app

Entry list

2023 Shriners Children’s 200 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Cole Custer 0
2 Sam Mayer 1
3 Blaine Perkins 2
4 Sheldon Creed 2
5 Ty Dillon 3
6 Garrett Smithley 4
7 Brennan Poole 6
8 Justin Allgaier 7
9 Stefan Parsons 7
10 Gray Gaulding 8
11 Josh Berry 8
12 Brandon Jones 9
13 Kyle Larson 10
14 Daniel Hemric 11
15 Chandler Smith 16
16 Sammy Smith 18
17 Ryan Truex 19
18 John H. Nemechek 20
19 Austin Hill 21
20 Corey Heim 24
21 Brett Moffitt 25
22 Kaz Grala 26
23 Jeb Burton 27
24 Kyle Sieg 28
25 Parker Retzlaff 31
26 Patrick Emerling 35
27 Joe Graf Jr 38
28 Ryan Sieg 39
29 Ryan Ellis 43
30 Sage Karam 44
31 Jeffrey Earnhardt 45
32 Parker Kligerman 48
33 Jeremy Clements 51
34 Matt Mills 53
35 Chad Finchum 66
36 Dawson Cram 74
37 Carson Hocevar 77
38 Anthony Alfredo 78
39 Ross Chastain 91
40 Josh Williams 92
41 Riley Herbst 98

