NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Shriners Children’s 200 Xfinity series race

NASCAR is in Darlington, South Carolina this weekend and the Xfinity Series will run its annual spring race on Saturday. The Shriners Children’s 200 will run at 1:30 p.m. ET, but the starting lineup will be settled the day before at 5:35 p.m.
Qualifying will air on FS1 and will feature the 41 drivers each running a lap after a 20-minute practice session. The fastest driver will claim the pole position, the slowest driver will slot into position No. 41, and everyone else will slot in based on their lap time.
Kyle Larson heads into qualifying as a +225 favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. This is his first Xfinity Series race of the season. Last year, he raced three times on the Xfinity circuit, winning at Watkins Glen, and finishing second at Road America and fifth in the fall Darlington race.
Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s Shriners Children’s 200 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it on Friday with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.
2023 Shriners Children’s 200 entry list
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|1
|Cole Custer
|0
|2
|Sam Mayer
|1
|3
|Blaine Perkins
|2
|4
|Sheldon Creed
|2
|5
|Ty Dillon
|3
|6
|Garrett Smithley
|4
|7
|Brennan Poole
|6
|8
|Justin Allgaier
|7
|9
|Stefan Parsons
|7
|10
|Gray Gaulding
|8
|11
|Josh Berry
|8
|12
|Brandon Jones
|9
|13
|Kyle Larson
|10
|14
|Daniel Hemric
|11
|15
|Chandler Smith
|16
|16
|Sammy Smith
|18
|17
|Ryan Truex
|19
|18
|John H. Nemechek
|20
|19
|Austin Hill
|21
|20
|Corey Heim
|24
|21
|Brett Moffitt
|25
|22
|Kaz Grala
|26
|23
|Jeb Burton
|27
|24
|Kyle Sieg
|28
|25
|Parker Retzlaff
|31
|26
|Patrick Emerling
|35
|27
|Joe Graf Jr
|38
|28
|Ryan Sieg
|39
|29
|Ryan Ellis
|43
|30
|Sage Karam
|44
|31
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|45
|32
|Parker Kligerman
|48
|33
|Jeremy Clements
|51
|34
|Matt Mills
|53
|35
|Chad Finchum
|66
|36
|Dawson Cram
|74
|37
|Carson Hocevar
|77
|38
|Anthony Alfredo
|78
|39
|Ross Chastain
|91
|40
|Josh Williams
|92
|41
|Riley Herbst
|98