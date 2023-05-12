 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Shriners Children’s 200 Xfinity series race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Saturday’s Shriners Children’s 200 at the Darlington Raceway.

By DKNation Staff
A general view of of the grandstands during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Mahindra ROXOR 200 at Darlington Raceway on May 07, 2022 in Darlington, South Carolina. Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

NASCAR is in Darlington, South Carolina this weekend and the Xfinity Series will run its annual spring race on Saturday. The Shriners Children’s 200 will run at 1:30 p.m. ET, but the starting lineup will be settled the day before at 5:35 p.m.

Qualifying will air on FS1 and will feature the 41 drivers each running a lap after a 20-minute practice session. The fastest driver will claim the pole position, the slowest driver will slot into position No. 41, and everyone else will slot in based on their lap time.

Kyle Larson heads into qualifying as a +225 favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. This is his first Xfinity Series race of the season. Last year, he raced three times on the Xfinity circuit, winning at Watkins Glen, and finishing second at Road America and fifth in the fall Darlington race.

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s Shriners Children’s 200 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it on Friday with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2023 Shriners Children’s 200 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Cole Custer 0
2 Sam Mayer 1
3 Blaine Perkins 2
4 Sheldon Creed 2
5 Ty Dillon 3
6 Garrett Smithley 4
7 Brennan Poole 6
8 Justin Allgaier 7
9 Stefan Parsons 7
10 Gray Gaulding 8
11 Josh Berry 8
12 Brandon Jones 9
13 Kyle Larson 10
14 Daniel Hemric 11
15 Chandler Smith 16
16 Sammy Smith 18
17 Ryan Truex 19
18 John H. Nemechek 20
19 Austin Hill 21
20 Corey Heim 24
21 Brett Moffitt 25
22 Kaz Grala 26
23 Jeb Burton 27
24 Kyle Sieg 28
25 Parker Retzlaff 31
26 Patrick Emerling 35
27 Joe Graf Jr 38
28 Ryan Sieg 39
29 Ryan Ellis 43
30 Sage Karam 44
31 Jeffrey Earnhardt 45
32 Parker Kligerman 48
33 Jeremy Clements 51
34 Matt Mills 53
35 Chad Finchum 66
36 Dawson Cram 74
37 Carson Hocevar 77
38 Anthony Alfredo 78
39 Ross Chastain 91
40 Josh Williams 92
41 Riley Herbst 98

