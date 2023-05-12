NASCAR schedule for 2023 Darlington Raceway weekend

NASCAR is headed to Darlington, South Carolina for a weekend of racing at The Lady in Black. The Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series will all be racing this weekend. This marks the first weekend all three circuits have a race at the same track since the weekend of April 14th at Martinsville Speedway.

The weekend gets started with a double dip of practice and qualifying on Friday for the Truck and Xfinity Series. The Truck Series has practice at 3:05 p.m. ET and qualifying at 3:35 p.m. The Xfinity Series follows with 5:05 p.m. practice and 5:35 p.m. qualifying. The day wraps with the Truck Series running its Buckle Up South Carolina 200 at 7:30 p.m.

On Saturday, the Cup Series has practice at 10:35 a.m. and qualifying at 11:20 a.m. The Xfinity Series will run its Shriners Children’s 200 at 1:30 p.m. The Cup Series will close the weekend on Sunday with the Goodyear 400 at 3 p.m. Most of the weekend’s events will air on FS1, with the Saturday afternoon Xfinity race the lone exception, getting a rare Fox network broadcast for the second circuit. The entire weekend will be available via live stream on the Fox Sports app and at Fox Sports Live.

Kyle Larson has the best odds of winning the Goodyear 400 at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +500. He is followed by Denny Hamlin (+600), Martin Truex Jr. (+650), William Byron (+850) and Tyler Reddick (+850).

It’s a big weekend for Larson as he is also favored to win the Shriners Children’s 200 Xfinity Series race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He has +225 odds to win with Justin Allgaier (+550), John Hunter Nemechek (+550), Cole Custer (+800), Sheldon Creed (+850) and Josh Berry (+850) following after him.

While he has the fourth-best odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the Cup Series race, Byron is installed as the +240 favorite for the Buckle Up South Carolina 200 Truck Series race. He is followed by Zane Smith (+600), Ross Chastain (+700), Ty Majeski (+850) and Grant Enfinger (+850).

All times below are ET.

Friday, May 12

3:05 p.m. — Truck practice — FS1, foxsports.com/live

3:35 p.m. — Truck qualifying — FS1, foxsports.com/live

5:05 p.m. — Xfinity practice — FS1, foxsports.com/live

5:35 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying — FS1, foxsports.com/live

7:30 p.m. — Buckle Up South Carolina 200 Truck race — FS1, foxsports.com/live

Saturday, May 13

10:35 a.m. — Cup practice — FS2, foxsports.com/live

11:00 a.m. — Cup practice — moves to FS1, foxsports.com/live

11:20 a.m. — Cup qualifying — FS1, foxsports.com/live

1:30 p.m. — Shriners Children’s 200 Xfinity race — Fox, foxsports.com/live

Sunday, May 14

3:00 p.m. — Goodyear 400 Cup race — FS1, foxsports.com/live