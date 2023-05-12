 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for Goodyear 400

We go over how you can watch the qualifying event for the NASCAR Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway.

The NASCAR Cup Series is headed to The Lady In Black this weekend for the Goodyear 400. The 37 drivers in the field will hit the track at Darlington Speedway on Sunday at 3 p.m., but that will be preceded the day before by qualifying.

The field will get in garage hours on Friday at 3 p.m. ET and then again on Saturday at 8:30 a.m. They’ll follow the Saturday garage hours with practice at 10:35 a.m. and then qualifying at 11:20 a.m. Practice will air on FS2 until 11 a.m. and then flip over to FS1. Qualifying will air on FS1.

Qualifying at Darlington features two rounds of racing for the field. The 37 drivers will be split into group A and group B for the first round. The five fastest in each group advances to the second round. The remaining 27 will slot into positions No. 11-37 in the starting lineup. Those ten drivers in the second round will compete for pole position and the rest of the top ten starting order.

Kyle Larson comes into qualifying as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is +500 and is followed by Denny Hamlin at +600, Martin Truex, Jr. at +700, and William Byron and Tyler Reddick at +850.

Byron claimed pole position last week in Kansas. Larson and Alex Bowman are tied for the series lead with three poles apiece.

Goodyear 400 entry list for qualifying

2023 Goodyear 400 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey Lajoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 Brennan Poole 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 Noah Gragson 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
31 Josh Berry 48
32 Ryan Newman 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Ty Dillon 77
35 B.J. McLeod 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

