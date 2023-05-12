NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for Goodyear 400

The NASCAR Cup Series is headed to The Lady In Black this weekend for the Goodyear 400. The 37 drivers in the field will hit the track at Darlington Speedway on Sunday at 3 p.m., but that will be preceded the day before by qualifying.

The field will get in garage hours on Friday at 3 p.m. ET and then again on Saturday at 8:30 a.m. They’ll follow the Saturday garage hours with practice at 10:35 a.m. and then qualifying at 11:20 a.m. Practice will air on FS2 until 11 a.m. and then flip over to FS1. Qualifying will air on FS1.

Qualifying at Darlington features two rounds of racing for the field. The 37 drivers will be split into group A and group B for the first round. The five fastest in each group advances to the second round. The remaining 27 will slot into positions No. 11-37 in the starting lineup. Those ten drivers in the second round will compete for pole position and the rest of the top ten starting order.

Kyle Larson comes into qualifying as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is +500 and is followed by Denny Hamlin at +600, Martin Truex, Jr. at +700, and William Byron and Tyler Reddick at +850.

Byron claimed pole position last week in Kansas. Larson and Alex Bowman are tied for the series lead with three poles apiece.

Goodyear 400 entry list for qualifying