Picks, predictions for Angels vs. Guardians on Friday, May 12th

The Los Angeles Angels (20-18) will begin a three-game weekend series against the Cleveland Guardians (17-20) on Friday, May 12. First pitch from Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. Tyler Anderson (1-0, 5.40 ERA) will take the mound for L.A., while Cleveland counters with promising rookie Logan Allen (1-1, 2.70 ERA) in a battle of southpaws.

The Guardians are home moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at -130. The Angels are the road underdogs at +110, and the run total is set at 8.5.

Angels-Guardians picks: Friday, May 12

Injury report

Angels

Out: RP Aaron Loup (hamstring), C Chad Wallach (concussion), 1B Jared Walsh (head)

Guardians

Out: SP Aaron Civale (oblique)

Starting pitchers

Tyler Anderson vs. Logan Allen

Anderson had a career resurgence for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season but hasn’t been able to replicate it for the crosstown Angels so far this year. This will be his seventh appearance of the season, and he’s allowed fewer than five earned runs in only half of those. Most recently, Anderson pitched five innings against the Texas Rangers and allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits. He walked five and struck out six but didn’t factor into the decision.

This will only be Allen’s fourth start of the season since getting the call to the Majors back in April amid injuries to Cleveland’s rotation. He has been solid to this point, as he hasn’t allowed more than two earned runs in any appearance. In his last outing, Allen allowed only two earned runs on seven hits against the Minnesota Twins over 5.2 innings of work.

Over/Under pick

The Angels are coming off a series loss to the Houston Astros. They have scored at least four runs in two of their last three. The Guardians’ bats have cooled down, as they have scored two runs or fewer in four straight games and five of their last six. Anderson has been rocky on the mound, but if he can have a decent outing, this one should stay low-scoring.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

Los Angeles has gone 1-4 over its last five games, while Cleveland has gone 3-2. Allen has the advantage on the mound, but the Angels lineup inspires more confidence with Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout, Anthony Rendon and Hunter Renfroe. Even though they are on the road, I think L.A. will pull off an upset to open the series.

Pick: Angels