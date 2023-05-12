Picks, predictions for Rays vs. Yankees on Friday, May 12

The New York Yankees (21-18) will look to even the series against the rival Tampa Bay Rays (30-9) on Friday night after a blowout loss Thursday. The game will get started at 7:05 p.m. ET from Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York. Trevor Kelley (0-1, 9.00 ERA) will serve as the opener for Tampa before giving way to bulk man Josh Fleming, while New York counters with ace Gerrit Cole (5-0, 2.09).

The Yankees are -175 moneyline favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, making the Rays +150 underdogs with the over/under set at 8.5. My last 24 moneyline and over/under bets went 15-8-1, so let’s make some picks.

Rays-Yankees picks: Friday, May 12

Injury report

Rays

Day to day: SS Wander Franco (neck)

Out: RP Garrett Cleavinger (knee), RP Pete Fairbanks (forearm), RP Jeffrey Springs (elbow), SP Tyler Glasnow (oblique), RP Shawn Armstrong (neck), SP Shane Baz (elbow), RP Andrew Kittredge (elbow)

Yankees

Day to day: OF Aaron Hicks (hip)

Out: SS Oswald Peraza (ankle), OF Giancarlo Stanton (hamstring), RP Jonathan Loaisiga (elbow), 3B Josh Donaldson (hamstring), SP Luis Severino (lat), SP Carlos Rodon (back), RP Lou Trivino (elbow), RP Tommy Kahnle (biceps), SP Frankie Montas (shoulder), RP Scott Effross (elbow), SP Luis Gil (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Trevor Kelley vs. Gerrit Cole

Kelley played in just one game this season, and he allowed two runs over two innings in a relief appearance against the Toronto Blue Jays on April 15. He’ll enter this contest with a 7.23 ERA over 33 career appearances with zero starts. Fleming (0-0, 4.55) should get the majority of the middle innings, and he was roughed up in his last outing against these same Yankees last week.

Cole is off to a dominant start in his 11th MLB season, though he’s coming off his worst outing of the season. He allowed six runs (five earned) on eight hits and two walks over five innings in a loss to the Rays last week.

Over/Under pick

Cole seems a safe bet to limit one of the best offenses in the league considering you won’t find too many times where he’s had consecutive poor outings. The Yankees did swing the bat well against Fleming recently, but they’ve underachieved as a lineup this season as they rank below average in many of the major offensive categories including a .304 OBP that’s 23rd in the MLB.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

It’s tough to bet against Cole at this point especially in this mismatch of a pitching matchup. The Cy Young candidate should be extra motivated after getting roughed up by this lineup in his last time out.

Pick: Yankees