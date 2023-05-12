 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Friday, May 12

Chris Landers ranks every starting pitcher to stream in fantasy baseball for Friday, May 12th.

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider throws against the Baltimore Orioles in the second inning at Truist Park. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

After just six games on Thursday, MLB is back in a big way with a 15-game Friday that’s deep with compelling starting pitching options. There are frontline aces (any day in which Spencer Strider and Gerrit Cole both pitch is a good one), yet another all-world prospect making his big league debut (hello, Eury Perez), two more prospects looking to prove their strong starts are legit (Logan Allen and J.P. France) and even anticipated returns from injury (Alex Wood and James Paxton). It’s a lot to sift through, and a lot for fantasy baseball managers to consider, so we’re here to help with a complete ranking of the day’s starters as well as streaming recommendations.

Eury Perez, Miami Marlins — This should be fun. Perez’s debut has been circled on baseball fans’ calendars for years now, as the 6-foot-8 righty rocketed through the Minors while establishing himself as one of the very best prospects in the game. He boasts high-90s velocity, a complete arsenal and solid command, and he gets a crack at a weak Cincinnati Reds lineup in a friendly home park. A first start is always dicey, but there’s no reason to think Perez won’t be able to succeed.

J.P. France, Houston Astros — France shoved in his first career start last weekend against the Seattle Mariners, putting up five shutout innings. It’s not the most overwhelming arsenal, but he’s got four Major League-caliber pitches at his disposal and the Chicago White Sox shouldn’t present too stiff of a challenge.

Tyler Anderson, Los Angeles Angels — Anderson has had his changeup working over his last two outings, stymying the Milwaukee Brewers and Texas Rangers. He forces as much weak contact as anyone, and that should be a good fit against a Cleveland Guardians offense that produces weak contact as much as anyone.

Rank Pitcher Matchup
Rank Pitcher Matchup
Must-start
1 Spencer Strider @ Blue Jays
2 Corbin Burnes vs. Royals
3 Gerrit Cole vs. Rays
4 Dustin May vs, Padres
5 Sonny Gray vs. Cubs
Strong plays
6 Graham Ashcraft @ Marlins
7 Martin Perez @ Athletics
8 Logan Allen vs. Angels
9 JP France @ White Sox
Questionable
10 Eury Perez vs. Reds
11 Chris Bassitt vs. Braves
12 Blake Snell @ Dodgers
13 Drew Smyly @ Twins
14 MacKenzie Gore vs. Mets
15 Tyler Anderson @ Guardians
16 Marco Gonzales @ Tigers
17 Kyle Bradish vs. Pirates
18 Matthew Boyd vs. Mariners
19 Johan Oviedo @ Orioles
20 Tylor Megill @ Nationals
21 Ryne Nelson vs. Giants
Don't do it
22 Alex Wood @ Diamondbacks
23 Adam Wainwright @ Red Sox
24 James Paxton vs. Cardinals
25 Michael Kopech vs. Astros
26 Taijuan Walker @ Rockies
27 Josh Fleming @ Yankees
28 Ken Waldichuk vs. Rangers
29 Austin Gomber vs. Phillies
30 Josh Taylor @ Brewers

