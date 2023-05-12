Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Friday, May 12

After just six games on Thursday, MLB is back in a big way with a 15-game Friday that’s deep with compelling starting pitching options. There are frontline aces (any day in which Spencer Strider and Gerrit Cole both pitch is a good one), yet another all-world prospect making his big league debut (hello, Eury Perez), two more prospects looking to prove their strong starts are legit (Logan Allen and J.P. France) and even anticipated returns from injury (Alex Wood and James Paxton). It’s a lot to sift through, and a lot for fantasy baseball managers to consider, so we’re here to help with a complete ranking of the day’s starters as well as streaming recommendations.

Starting pitcher rankings for Friday, May 12

Pitchers to stream

Eury Perez, Miami Marlins — This should be fun. Perez’s debut has been circled on baseball fans’ calendars for years now, as the 6-foot-8 righty rocketed through the Minors while establishing himself as one of the very best prospects in the game. He boasts high-90s velocity, a complete arsenal and solid command, and he gets a crack at a weak Cincinnati Reds lineup in a friendly home park. A first start is always dicey, but there’s no reason to think Perez won’t be able to succeed.

J.P. France, Houston Astros — France shoved in his first career start last weekend against the Seattle Mariners, putting up five shutout innings. It’s not the most overwhelming arsenal, but he’s got four Major League-caliber pitches at his disposal and the Chicago White Sox shouldn’t present too stiff of a challenge.

Tyler Anderson, Los Angeles Angels — Anderson has had his changeup working over his last two outings, stymying the Milwaukee Brewers and Texas Rangers. He forces as much weak contact as anyone, and that should be a good fit against a Cleveland Guardians offense that produces weak contact as much as anyone.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Friday, May 12.