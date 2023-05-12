Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Friday, May 12

We made it through yesterday’s harrowing three-game Thursday, and our reward is a monster Friday night — with 11 games on the main slate over at DraftKings DFS starting at 7:05 p.m. ET. There are a ton of options to choose from, but here are three teams we recommend targeting as stacks tonight.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Friday, May 12th

Aaron Judge ($6,200)

Gleyber Torres ($5,300)

DJ LeMahieu ($4,000)

Harrison Bader ($4,000)

The Yankees got waxed in their series-opener against the Rays on Thursday night, but I’m expecting a much better performance from New York’s bats on Friday. Journeyman reliever Trevor Kelley will serve as the opener for Tampa Bay before giving way to lefty Josh Fleming for the bulk of the innings. Fleming’s last outing came against this same Yankees squad, and it didn’t go well, with six runs allowed on seven hits and four walks in five innings of work.

New York’s righty-heavy lineup is much better against southpaws, and both LeMahieu and Torres are swinging the bat well of late and tallied multiple hits in that previous matchup with Fleming. At $4,000, the scorching-hot Bader (1.271 OPS over his last 10) offers particularly good value.

Rafael Devers ($5,400)

Masataka Yoshida ($5,200)

Alex Verdugo ($4,900)

Jarren Duran ($4,000)

Let’s head a bit further up I-95 to Fenway Park, where the Red Sox have the league’s best OPS at home so far this season — and the second-best against right-handed pitching. That spells trouble for Adam Wainwright, who was roughed up by the lowly Detroit Tigers in his return from the IL last weekend. The 41-year-old doesn’t have a ton left in the tank and is still getting his feet wet after missing much of spring due to a groin injury, meaning Boston’s powerful lefties should feast tonight.

Yoshida, Verdugo and Duran all enjoy the platoon advantage and are all hot of late, with an OPS of .940 or higher over their last 10 games. If you’re looking to save a little on salary, fellow lefties Enmanuel Valdez ($3,100) and Triston Casas ($2,300) are also strong plays.

J.T. Realmuto ($5,400)

Nick Castellanos ($5,200)

Alec Bohm ($4,200)

Edmundo Sosa ($2,900)

Stacking at Coors Field is always a recommended strategy, especially against Rockies starter Austin Gomber and his 10.55 home ERA. Bryce Harper and Trea Turner are predictably pricey plays, so let’s zig a little bit here and target some of Philly’s other bats. Realmuto and Castellanos are playing well of late and also enjoy the platoon advantage against the lefty Gomber, while Bohm has 25 RBI over his first 37 games and Sosa has killed lefties so far this year to the tune of a 1.109 OPS.