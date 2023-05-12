Picks, predictions for Padres vs. Dodgers on Friday, May 12

The Los Angeles Dodgers will look to make it two straight series wins over the San Diego Padres when the two teams face off for a big three-game set this weekend. The series starts on Friday when Padres lefty Blake Snell (1-5, 4.89 ERA, 39 strikeouts) takes on Dodgers ace Dustin May (4-1, 2.68 ERA, 29 strikeouts). First pitch is set for 10:10 p.m ET.

The Dodgers are -130 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Padres are +110 underdogs. The total sits at 9.

Padres-Dodgers picks: Friday, May 12

Injury report

Padres

Day to day: SP Yu Darvish (right triceps)

Out: OF José Azocar (left elbow inflammation),RP Drew Pomeranz (left flexor tendon surgery)

Dodgers

Day to day: SP Noah Syndergaard (finger)

Out: SP Michael Grove (right groin strain), SP Ryan Pepiot (left oblique strain)

Starting pitchers

Blake Snell vs. Dustin May

This is the second straight time these two will have started against each other, as they each threw six innings in the Dodgers’ 2-1 win over the Padres on May 6.

That start was Snell’s best of the season, as he tied his season high in innings while only allowing one hit (a Chris Taylor home run) and striking out six. While Snell still allows too much hard contact (23rd percentile in hard-hit rate), he’s in the 90th percentile in chase rate and the 83rd percentile in fastball spin — the stuff is electric when he can command it, and when he has the feel for both his slider and curve to keep hitters off his fastball.

May’s start against the Padres was his second scoreless outing of the year, and his first since Opening Day. May’s gone at least five innings in all of his seven starts this year, and has allowed two runs in less in six of those seven starts.

Over/Under pick

These two teams easily cleared this under in Snell and May’s first battle last week, and I’m betting on more of the same today. While I think there’ll be more than three total runs, I can’t see either team generating a ton of offense against either starter.

Pick: Under 8

Moneyline pick

Give me the Padres in a slight upset. I’m betting on tonight being a close game all the way through thanks to these two teams familiarity with each other, and for the Friars to pick up a big hit late.

Pick: Padres