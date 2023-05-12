How to get tickets for the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill

The 105th PGA Championship will tee off from Oak Hill Country Club’s East Course on Thursday, May 18 and runs through Sunday, May 21. Over four days, golfers from both LIV and the PGA TOUR will face off on one of the most challenging courses in the United States. If you’re in the Rochester, New York area and want to head on over to spectate one of the biggest golf events of the year, here’s how to do it.

Head to the PGA’s website

You can buy single-day practice round tickets for under $100 for Monday through Wednesday on the PGA Championship’s official ticket sales website. The prices increase as the days go on, starting at $67 and ending at $90. Once you reach the tournament days, expect a huge spike. Single-day passes for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are all going north of $200.

In addition to your ticket, you can buy packages that guarantee hotel accommodations, souvenirs, and roundtrip transportation.

Try a reseller

The ticket resale sites have single-day passes for both the practice rounds and the tournament rounds going at a lower cost. StubHub has tickets in the $30 range for practice rounds, and below $200 for the tournament days. You can also find similar deals at TickPick, which has all fees included in the listed price.

SeatGeek, Vivid Seats are also potential landing sites, just double check that you are purchasing from a legitimate vendor before giving them any credit card information.