Full field for 2023 PGA Championship

The second major of the golf year is here as the PGA Championship tees off from Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York from Thursday, May 18 through Sunday, May 21. Reigning champion Justin Thomas will return to the field alongside many of the top players in the world — Masters winner Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and some big LIV names including Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson.
Tiger Woods will not join the field after going subtalar fusion surgery last month. The PGA returns to Oak Hill for the first time since 2013, and the golfers will take on a notoriously tough course. Matt Fitzpatrick, Max Homa, and Jordan Spieth also join the field, though the latter is questionable with a wrist injury.
Rahm is the current favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, with his odds set at +750. If the winner of the 2023 Byron Nelson Classic, being played this weekend at TPC Craig Ranch in Texas, isn’t already exempt, they’ll be added to the field list as well. If the winner is already exempt, Sweden’s David Lingmerth will join the field as the first alternate.
Here is the listed complete field for the 2023 PGA Championship teeing off Thursday, May 18th.
2023 PGA Championship field
|Player
|Country
|Steven Alker
|New Zealand
|Abraham Ancer
|Mexico
|Adri Arnaus
|Spain
|Alex Beach *
|Stillwater, Mn
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|South Africa
|Michael Block *
|Mission Viejo, Ca
|Keegan Bradley
|Woodstock, Vt
|Hayden Buckley
|Tupelo, Ms
|Dean Burmester
|South Africa
|Sam Burns
|Shreveport, La
|Matt Cahill *
|Palm Beach Gardens, Fl
|Patrick Cantlay
|Jupiter, Fl
|Paul Casey
|England
|Wyndham Clark
|Denver, Co
|Corey Conners
|Canada
|Anthony Cordes *
|Johns Creek, Ga
|Joel Dahmen
|Scottsdale, Az
|John Daly
|Dardanelle, Ar
|Cam Davis
|Australia
|Jason Day
|Australia
|Bryson DeChambeau
|Dallas, Tx
|Thomas Detry
|Belgium
|Luke Donald
|England
|Jesse Droemer *
|Houston, Tx
|Jason Dufner
|Auburn, Al
|Nico Echavarria
|Colombia
|Harris English
|Sea Island, Ga
|Tony Finau
|Lehi, Ut
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|England
|Tommy Fleetwood
|England
|Rickie Fowler
|Murrieta, Ca
|Ryan Fox
|New Zealand
|Chris French *
|Rockford, Il
|Talor Gooch
|Edmond, Ok
|Ben Griffin
|Chapel Hill, Nc
|Emiliano Grillo
|Argentina
|Russell Grove *
|Coeur D’Alene, Id
|Adam Hadwin
|Canada
|Nick Hardy
|Northbrook, Il
|Brian Harman
|St. Simons Island, Ga
|Pádraig Harrington
|Ireland
|Tyrrell Hatton
|England
|Russell Henley
|Columbus, Ga
|Lucas Herbert
|Australia
|Kazuki Higa
|Japan
|Lee Hodges
|Athens, Al
|Tom Hoge
|Fort Worth, Tx
|Nicolai Højgaard
|Denmark
|Rasmus Højgaard
|Denmark
|Steve Holmes *
|Simi Valley, Ca
|Max Homa
|Valencia, Ca
|Billy Horschel
|Ponte Vedra Beach, Fl
|Rikuya Hoshino
|Japan
|Beau Hossler
|Mission Viejo, Ca
|Viktor Hovland
|Norway
|Mark Hubbard
|The Woodlands, Tx
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Canada
|Sungjae Im
|Republic Of Korea
|Colin Inglis *
|Creswell, Or
|Dustin Johnson
|Jupiter, Fl
|Zach Johnson
|Cedar Rapids, Ia
|Sadom Kaewkanjana
|Thailand
|Martin Kaymer
|Germany
|Ben Kern *
|Grove City, Oh
|JJ Killeen *
|Lubbock, Tx
|Si Woo Kim
|Republic Of Korea
|Sihwan Kim
|Las Vegas, Nv
|Tom Kim
|Republic Of Korea
|Chris Kirk
|Athens, Ga
|Kevin Kisner
|Aiken, Sc
|Kurt Kitayama
|Las Vegas, Nv
|Greg Koch *
|Orlando, Fl
|Brooks Koepka
|West Palm Beach, Fl
|Matt Kuchar
|Jupiter, Fl
|Anirban Lahiri
|India
|Pablo Larrazábal
|Spain
|Thriston Lawrence
|South Africa
|K.H. Lee
|Republic Of Korea
|Min Woo Lee
|Australia
|Shane Lowry
|Ireland
|Robert MacIntyre
|Scotland
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Japan
|Denny McCarthy
|Jupiter, Fl
|Rory McIlroy
|Northern Ireland
|Maverick McNealy
|Las Vegas, Nv
|Adrian Meronk
|Poland
|Shaun Micheel
|Collierville, Tn
|David Micheluzzi
|Australia
|Phil Mickelson
|Rancho Santa Fe, Ca
|Keith Mitchell
|St. Simons Island, Ga
|Francesco Molinari
|Italy
|Taylor Montgomery
|Las Vegas, Nv
|Taylor Moore
|Edmond, Ok
|Collin Morikawa
|La Cañada, Ca
|Trey Mullinax
|Birmingham, Al
|Matthew NeSmith
|Aiken, Sc
|Joaquín Niemann
|Chile
|Alex Norén
|Sweden
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|Denmark
|Adrián Otaegui
|Spain
|Yannik Paul
|Germany
|Taylor Pendrith
|Canada
|Mito Pereira
|Chile
|Victor Perez
|France
|Thomas Pieters
|Belgium
|Kenny Pigman *
|Norco, Ca
|J.T. Poston
|Sea Island, Ga
|Séamus Power
|Ireland
|Andrew Putnam
|University Place, Wa
|Jon Rahm
|Spain
|Chez Reavie
|Scottsdale, Az
|Patrick Reed
|The Woodlands, Tx
|Gabe Reynolds *
|Dallas, Tx
|Davis Riley
|Hattiesburg, Ms
|Patrick Rodgers
|Jupiter, Fl
|Justin Rose
|England
|Sam Ryder
|Longwood, Fl
|Chris Sanger *
|Red Hook, Ny
|Xander Schauffele
|San Diego, Ca
|Scottie Scheffler
|Dallas, Tx
|Adam Schenk
|Vincennes, In
|Adam Scott
|Australia
|Braden Shattuck *
|Aston, Pa
|Callum Shinkwin
|England
|Webb Simpson
|Charlotte, Nc
|Alex Smalley
|Greensboro, Nc
|Cameron Smith
|Australia
|Jordan Smith
|England
|John Somers *
|Brooksville, Fl
|J.J. Spaun
|Scottsdale, Az
|Josh Speight *
|Locust Hill, Va
|Jordan Spieth
|Fort Worth, Tx
|Scott Stallings
|Oak Ridge, Tn
|Brendan Steele
|Idyllwild, Ca
|Sepp Straka
|Austria
|Ockie Strydom
|South Africa
|Justin Suh
|San Jose, Ca
|Adam Svensson
|Canada
|Ben Taylor
|England
|Nick Taylor
|Canada
|Sahith Theegala
|Houston, Tx
|Justin Thomas
|Louisville, Ky
|Davis Thompson
|St. Simons Island, Ga
|Brendon Todd
|Watkinsville, Ga
|Harold Varner III
|Gastonia, Nc
|Jimmy Walker
|San Antonio, Tx
|Matt Wallace
|England
|Jeremy Wells *
|Estero, Fl
|Danny Willett
|England
|Aaron Wise
|Ellerbe, Nc
|Gary Woodland
|Topeka, Ks
|Wyatt Worthington II *
|Reynoldsburg, Oh
|Brandon Wu
|Scarsdale, Ny
|Y.E. Yang
|Republic Of Korea
|Cameron Young
|Scarborough, Ny
* PGA Club Professionals
Here is the list of alternates, in order, who will need a withdrawal to enter the field:
- David Lingmerth, Sweden
- Callum Tarren, - Orlando, FL
- Eric Cole- Delray Beach, FL
- Stephan Jaeger - Germany
- Sam Stevens - Wichita, KS
- Aaron Rai - England
- Chesson Hadley - Raleigh, NC
- Lucas Glover - Jupiter, FL
- Michael Kim - Del Mar, CA