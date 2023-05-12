Full field for 2023 PGA Championship

The second major of the golf year is here as the PGA Championship tees off from Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York from Thursday, May 18 through Sunday, May 21. Reigning champion Justin Thomas will return to the field alongside many of the top players in the world — Masters winner Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and some big LIV names including Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson.

Tiger Woods will not join the field after going subtalar fusion surgery last month. The PGA returns to Oak Hill for the first time since 2013, and the golfers will take on a notoriously tough course. Matt Fitzpatrick, Max Homa, and Jordan Spieth also join the field, though the latter is questionable with a wrist injury.

Rahm is the current favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, with his odds set at +750. If the winner of the 2023 Byron Nelson Classic, being played this weekend at TPC Craig Ranch in Texas, isn’t already exempt, they’ll be added to the field list as well. If the winner is already exempt, Sweden’s David Lingmerth will join the field as the first alternate.

Here is the listed complete field for the 2023 PGA Championship teeing off Thursday, May 18th.

2023 PGA Championship field

2023 PGA Championship Field Player Country Player Country Steven Alker New Zealand Abraham Ancer Mexico Adri Arnaus Spain Alex Beach * Stillwater, Mn Christiaan Bezuidenhout South Africa Michael Block * Mission Viejo, Ca Keegan Bradley Woodstock, Vt Hayden Buckley Tupelo, Ms Dean Burmester South Africa Sam Burns Shreveport, La Matt Cahill * Palm Beach Gardens, Fl Patrick Cantlay Jupiter, Fl Paul Casey England Wyndham Clark Denver, Co Corey Conners Canada Anthony Cordes * Johns Creek, Ga Joel Dahmen Scottsdale, Az John Daly Dardanelle, Ar Cam Davis Australia Jason Day Australia Bryson DeChambeau Dallas, Tx Thomas Detry Belgium Luke Donald England Jesse Droemer * Houston, Tx Jason Dufner Auburn, Al Nico Echavarria Colombia Harris English Sea Island, Ga Tony Finau Lehi, Ut Matthew Fitzpatrick England Tommy Fleetwood England Rickie Fowler Murrieta, Ca Ryan Fox New Zealand Chris French * Rockford, Il Talor Gooch Edmond, Ok Ben Griffin Chapel Hill, Nc Emiliano Grillo Argentina Russell Grove * Coeur D’Alene, Id Adam Hadwin Canada Nick Hardy Northbrook, Il Brian Harman St. Simons Island, Ga Pádraig Harrington Ireland Tyrrell Hatton England Russell Henley Columbus, Ga Lucas Herbert Australia Kazuki Higa Japan Lee Hodges Athens, Al Tom Hoge Fort Worth, Tx Nicolai Højgaard Denmark Rasmus Højgaard Denmark Steve Holmes * Simi Valley, Ca Max Homa Valencia, Ca Billy Horschel Ponte Vedra Beach, Fl Rikuya Hoshino Japan Beau Hossler Mission Viejo, Ca Viktor Hovland Norway Mark Hubbard The Woodlands, Tx Mackenzie Hughes Canada Sungjae Im Republic Of Korea Colin Inglis * Creswell, Or Dustin Johnson Jupiter, Fl Zach Johnson Cedar Rapids, Ia Sadom Kaewkanjana Thailand Martin Kaymer Germany Ben Kern * Grove City, Oh JJ Killeen * Lubbock, Tx Si Woo Kim Republic Of Korea Sihwan Kim Las Vegas, Nv Tom Kim Republic Of Korea Chris Kirk Athens, Ga Kevin Kisner Aiken, Sc Kurt Kitayama Las Vegas, Nv Greg Koch * Orlando, Fl Brooks Koepka West Palm Beach, Fl Matt Kuchar Jupiter, Fl Anirban Lahiri India Pablo Larrazábal Spain Thriston Lawrence South Africa K.H. Lee Republic Of Korea Min Woo Lee Australia Shane Lowry Ireland Robert MacIntyre Scotland Hideki Matsuyama Japan Denny McCarthy Jupiter, Fl Rory McIlroy Northern Ireland Maverick McNealy Las Vegas, Nv Adrian Meronk Poland Shaun Micheel Collierville, Tn David Micheluzzi Australia Phil Mickelson Rancho Santa Fe, Ca Keith Mitchell St. Simons Island, Ga Francesco Molinari Italy Taylor Montgomery Las Vegas, Nv Taylor Moore Edmond, Ok Collin Morikawa La Cañada, Ca Trey Mullinax Birmingham, Al Matthew NeSmith Aiken, Sc Joaquín Niemann Chile Alex Norén Sweden Thorbjørn Olesen Denmark Adrián Otaegui Spain Yannik Paul Germany Taylor Pendrith Canada Mito Pereira Chile Victor Perez France Thomas Pieters Belgium Kenny Pigman * Norco, Ca J.T. Poston Sea Island, Ga Séamus Power Ireland Andrew Putnam University Place, Wa Jon Rahm Spain Chez Reavie Scottsdale, Az Patrick Reed The Woodlands, Tx Gabe Reynolds * Dallas, Tx Davis Riley Hattiesburg, Ms Patrick Rodgers Jupiter, Fl Justin Rose England Sam Ryder Longwood, Fl Chris Sanger * Red Hook, Ny Xander Schauffele San Diego, Ca Scottie Scheffler Dallas, Tx Adam Schenk Vincennes, In Adam Scott Australia Braden Shattuck * Aston, Pa Callum Shinkwin England Webb Simpson Charlotte, Nc Alex Smalley Greensboro, Nc Cameron Smith Australia Jordan Smith England John Somers * Brooksville, Fl J.J. Spaun Scottsdale, Az Josh Speight * Locust Hill, Va Jordan Spieth Fort Worth, Tx Scott Stallings Oak Ridge, Tn Brendan Steele Idyllwild, Ca Sepp Straka Austria Ockie Strydom South Africa Justin Suh San Jose, Ca Adam Svensson Canada Ben Taylor England Nick Taylor Canada Sahith Theegala Houston, Tx Justin Thomas Louisville, Ky Davis Thompson St. Simons Island, Ga Brendon Todd Watkinsville, Ga Harold Varner III Gastonia, Nc Jimmy Walker San Antonio, Tx Matt Wallace England Jeremy Wells * Estero, Fl Danny Willett England Aaron Wise Ellerbe, Nc Gary Woodland Topeka, Ks Wyatt Worthington II * Reynoldsburg, Oh Brandon Wu Scarsdale, Ny Y.E. Yang Republic Of Korea Cameron Young Scarborough, Ny

* PGA Club Professionals

Here is the list of alternates, in order, who will need a withdrawal to enter the field: