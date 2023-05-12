 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full field for 2023 PGA Championship

We take a look at the full field of competitors for the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club.

The second major of the golf year is here as the PGA Championship tees off from Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York from Thursday, May 18 through Sunday, May 21. Reigning champion Justin Thomas will return to the field alongside many of the top players in the world — Masters winner Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and some big LIV names including Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson.

Tiger Woods will not join the field after going subtalar fusion surgery last month. The PGA returns to Oak Hill for the first time since 2013, and the golfers will take on a notoriously tough course. Matt Fitzpatrick, Max Homa, and Jordan Spieth also join the field, though the latter is questionable with a wrist injury.

Rahm is the current favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, with his odds set at +750. If the winner of the 2023 Byron Nelson Classic, being played this weekend at TPC Craig Ranch in Texas, isn’t already exempt, they’ll be added to the field list as well. If the winner is already exempt, Sweden’s David Lingmerth will join the field as the first alternate.

Here is the listed complete field for the 2023 PGA Championship teeing off Thursday, May 18th.

2023 PGA Championship field

Steven Alker New Zealand
Abraham Ancer Mexico
Adri Arnaus Spain
Alex Beach * Stillwater, Mn
Christiaan Bezuidenhout South Africa
Michael Block * Mission Viejo, Ca
Keegan Bradley Woodstock, Vt
Hayden Buckley Tupelo, Ms
Dean Burmester South Africa
Sam Burns Shreveport, La
Matt Cahill * Palm Beach Gardens, Fl
Patrick Cantlay Jupiter, Fl
Paul Casey England
Wyndham Clark Denver, Co
Corey Conners Canada
Anthony Cordes * Johns Creek, Ga
Joel Dahmen Scottsdale, Az
John Daly Dardanelle, Ar
Cam Davis Australia
Jason Day Australia
Bryson DeChambeau Dallas, Tx
Thomas Detry Belgium
Luke Donald England
Jesse Droemer * Houston, Tx
Jason Dufner Auburn, Al
Nico Echavarria Colombia
Harris English Sea Island, Ga
Tony Finau Lehi, Ut
Matthew Fitzpatrick England
Tommy Fleetwood England
Rickie Fowler Murrieta, Ca
Ryan Fox New Zealand
Chris French * Rockford, Il
Talor Gooch Edmond, Ok
Ben Griffin Chapel Hill, Nc
Emiliano Grillo Argentina
Russell Grove * Coeur D’Alene, Id
Adam Hadwin Canada
Nick Hardy Northbrook, Il
Brian Harman St. Simons Island, Ga
Pádraig Harrington Ireland
Tyrrell Hatton England
Russell Henley Columbus, Ga
Lucas Herbert Australia
Kazuki Higa Japan
Lee Hodges Athens, Al
Tom Hoge Fort Worth, Tx
Nicolai Højgaard Denmark
Rasmus Højgaard Denmark
Steve Holmes * Simi Valley, Ca
Max Homa Valencia, Ca
Billy Horschel Ponte Vedra Beach, Fl
Rikuya Hoshino Japan
Beau Hossler Mission Viejo, Ca
Viktor Hovland Norway
Mark Hubbard The Woodlands, Tx
Mackenzie Hughes Canada
Sungjae Im Republic Of Korea
Colin Inglis * Creswell, Or
Dustin Johnson Jupiter, Fl
Zach Johnson Cedar Rapids, Ia
Sadom Kaewkanjana Thailand
Martin Kaymer Germany
Ben Kern * Grove City, Oh
JJ Killeen * Lubbock, Tx
Si Woo Kim Republic Of Korea
Sihwan Kim Las Vegas, Nv
Tom Kim Republic Of Korea
Chris Kirk Athens, Ga
Kevin Kisner Aiken, Sc
Kurt Kitayama Las Vegas, Nv
Greg Koch * Orlando, Fl
Brooks Koepka West Palm Beach, Fl
Matt Kuchar Jupiter, Fl
Anirban Lahiri India
Pablo Larrazábal Spain
Thriston Lawrence South Africa
K.H. Lee Republic Of Korea
Min Woo Lee Australia
Shane Lowry Ireland
Robert MacIntyre Scotland
Hideki Matsuyama Japan
Denny McCarthy Jupiter, Fl
Rory McIlroy Northern Ireland
Maverick McNealy Las Vegas, Nv
Adrian Meronk Poland
Shaun Micheel Collierville, Tn
David Micheluzzi Australia
Phil Mickelson Rancho Santa Fe, Ca
Keith Mitchell St. Simons Island, Ga
Francesco Molinari Italy
Taylor Montgomery Las Vegas, Nv
Taylor Moore Edmond, Ok
Collin Morikawa La Cañada, Ca
Trey Mullinax Birmingham, Al
Matthew NeSmith Aiken, Sc
Joaquín Niemann Chile
Alex Norén Sweden
Thorbjørn Olesen Denmark
Adrián Otaegui Spain
Yannik Paul Germany
Taylor Pendrith Canada
Mito Pereira Chile
Victor Perez France
Thomas Pieters Belgium
Kenny Pigman * Norco, Ca
J.T. Poston Sea Island, Ga
Séamus Power Ireland
Andrew Putnam University Place, Wa
Jon Rahm Spain
Chez Reavie Scottsdale, Az
Patrick Reed The Woodlands, Tx
Gabe Reynolds * Dallas, Tx
Davis Riley Hattiesburg, Ms
Patrick Rodgers Jupiter, Fl
Justin Rose England
Sam Ryder Longwood, Fl
Chris Sanger * Red Hook, Ny
Xander Schauffele San Diego, Ca
Scottie Scheffler Dallas, Tx
Adam Schenk Vincennes, In
Adam Scott Australia
Braden Shattuck * Aston, Pa
Callum Shinkwin England
Webb Simpson Charlotte, Nc
Alex Smalley Greensboro, Nc
Cameron Smith Australia
Jordan Smith England
John Somers * Brooksville, Fl
J.J. Spaun Scottsdale, Az
Josh Speight * Locust Hill, Va
Jordan Spieth Fort Worth, Tx
Scott Stallings Oak Ridge, Tn
Brendan Steele Idyllwild, Ca
Sepp Straka Austria
Ockie Strydom South Africa
Justin Suh San Jose, Ca
Adam Svensson Canada
Ben Taylor England
Nick Taylor Canada
Sahith Theegala Houston, Tx
Justin Thomas Louisville, Ky
Davis Thompson St. Simons Island, Ga
Brendon Todd Watkinsville, Ga
Harold Varner III Gastonia, Nc
Jimmy Walker San Antonio, Tx
Matt Wallace England
Jeremy Wells * Estero, Fl
Danny Willett England
Aaron Wise Ellerbe, Nc
Gary Woodland Topeka, Ks
Wyatt Worthington II * Reynoldsburg, Oh
Brandon Wu Scarsdale, Ny
Y.E. Yang Republic Of Korea
Cameron Young Scarborough, Ny

* PGA Club Professionals

Here is the list of alternates, in order, who will need a withdrawal to enter the field:

  1. David Lingmerth, Sweden
  2. Callum Tarren, - Orlando, FL
  3. Eric Cole- Delray Beach, FL
  4. Stephan Jaeger - Germany
  5. Sam Stevens - Wichita, KS
  6. Aaron Rai - England
  7. Chesson Hadley - Raleigh, NC
  8. Lucas Glover - Jupiter, FL
  9. Michael Kim - Del Mar, CA

