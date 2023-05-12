Can LIV golfers compete at the PGA Championship?

The 105th PGA Championship tees off from Oak Hill Country Club on May 18, and there’s more at stake than the Wanamaker Trophy alone. Like the Masters, fans will get to watch LIV golfers and PGA TOUR golfers go head-to-head in a rare matchup that only comes a few times each year.

The Masters certainly did not disappoint with the PGA-LIV drama, as we watched Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka battle it out in the final round for a win that seemed to represent something beyond their own individual achievements. As the golfers face this notoriously challenging course, will we see contenders from both leagues again?

All four majors are allowing LIV members to join the field if they meet the requirements for qualification to the event. Below is the full list of the 18 LIV golfers who have qualified for the 2023 PGA Championship.

LIV Golfers in PGA Championship

Abraham Ancer

Anirban Lahiri

Brooks Koepka

Bryson DeChambeau

Bubba Watson

Cam Smith

Charl Schwartzel

Dustin Johnson

Harold Varner

Joaquin Niemann

Lee Westwood

Louis Oosthuizen

Mito Pereira

Patrick Reed

Phil Mickelson

Sergio Garcia

Talor Gooch

Thomas Pieters