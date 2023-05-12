 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

When do the conference finals start in the 2023 NBA Playoffs?

We take a look at all you need to know on the start of the conference finals in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

By DKNation Staff
Denver Nuggets v Phoenix Suns - Game Six
Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets leaves the court after defeating the Phoenix Suns 125-100 in game six of the Western Conference Semifinal Playoffs at Footprint Center on May 11, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The 2023 NBA playoffs have reached the conference finals stage, with four teams left to compete for the league title. The Denver Nuggets have already punched their ticket to the conference finals, while the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers can book their spots Friday with wins. The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers will play Game 7 Sunday to determine who advances to the conference finals. Here’s a look at when the round will begin.

The Western Conference finals will begin Tuesday, May 16 with the Nuggets taking on either the Lakers or Golden State Warriors. Since the Celtics and 76ers are playing Sunday, it’s likely the Eastern Conference finals will begin Wednesday regardless of what happens with the Heat and New York Knicks. If that series goes to a Game 7, which would take place Monday, there’s a chance the Eastern Conference finals would be pushed to a Thursday start.

