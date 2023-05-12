When do the conference finals start in the 2023 NBA Playoffs?

The 2023 NBA playoffs have reached the conference finals stage, with four teams left to compete for the league title. The Denver Nuggets have already punched their ticket to the conference finals, while the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers can book their spots Friday with wins. The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers will play Game 7 Sunday to determine who advances to the conference finals. Here’s a look at when the round will begin.

The Western Conference finals will begin Tuesday, May 16 with the Nuggets taking on either the Lakers or Golden State Warriors. Since the Celtics and 76ers are playing Sunday, it’s likely the Eastern Conference finals will begin Wednesday regardless of what happens with the Heat and New York Knicks. If that series goes to a Game 7, which would take place Monday, there’s a chance the Eastern Conference finals would be pushed to a Thursday start.