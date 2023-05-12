How to watch Maple Leafs vs. Panthers in Game 5 of second round in 2023 NHL Playoffs via live stream

The Toronto Maple Leafs will host the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of their second-round series in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Friday night at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario at 7 p.m. ET. The Panthers lead the best-of-7 series 3-1 with a chance to advance to face the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final.

The Maple Leafs won’t have goalie Ilya Samsonov for another game after he was injured in Game 3. Joseph Woll came in relief and made 18 saves on 21 shots in the 3-2 loss. Despite trailing 3-1 in the series, Toronto has only lost by a combined four goals.

Woll stepped up in Game 4 to keep the season alive with 24 saves on 25 shots. William Nylander’s power-play goal gave the Leafs a 1-0 lead in the second. Mitch Marner scored his third goal of the postseason to give Toronto a key 2-0 lead before Sam Reinhart made things interesting with a goal for the Panthers. The Maple Leafs would hold on for a 2-1 win to extend the season.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Maple Leafs vs. Panthers live stream

Date: Friday, May 12

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren't around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don't have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.