How to watch Golden Knights vs. Oilers in Game 5 of second round in 2023 NHL Playoffs via live stream

The Vegas Golden Knights host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 of their second-round series in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Friday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada at 10 p.m. ET. The best-of-7 series is tied 2-2.

Game 5 is going to be interesting. First, the NHL suspended Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse for his antics toward the end of a 4-1 win in Game 4 on Wednesday night. Vegas defenseman Alex Pietrangelo had a hearing for his slash on Oilers center Leon Draisaitl and was also suspended for Game 5. So both teams won’t have their top defensemen in this contest.

After entering Game 3 in place of the injured Laurent Brossoit, the Golden Knights were forced to start backup Adin Hill in Game 4. Hill had made 24 saves in relief of Brossoit in Game 3’s win. Things didn’t go as well in the 4-1 loss on Wednesday. Edmonton came out hot in the first period, building a 3-0 lead and never looking back. Connor McDavid is up to two goals and five assists in four games this series.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Golden Knights vs. Oilers live stream

Date: Friday, May 12

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.