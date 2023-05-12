Pick against the spread, over/under for Knicks vs. Heat Game 6 on Friday

The second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs continues Friday with the New York Knicks heading south to face the Miami Heat for Game 6 of their series. The contest will tip at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. Miami leads the series 3-2 and will get a second crack at putting away New York for good.

For the Heat, Jimmy Butler (ankle), Bam Adebayo (shoulder), and Caleb Martin (back) were all listed on the injury report, but will be able to go tonight. Meanwhile, Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley (ankle) is listed as doubtful and will likely miss his third straight game of the series.

Miami enters the game as a 6.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is installed at 208. The Heat are -245 on the moneyline while the Knicks are +205.

Knicks vs. Heat, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Heat -6.5

Miami has yet to drop back-to-back games in the postseason so far and is returning home where it has been flawless. The Kaseya Center is where we’ve seen #PlayoffJimmy at his most effective and one could easily imagine him spurring the Heat to an early lead and maintaining it. Take Miami to cover the spread in this elimination game and move on to the Eastern Conference finals.

Over/Under: Under 208

New York shot roughly 50% from the field in its 112-103 victory in Game 5 on Wednesday. I’d expect the visitors to have a more difficult time getting into a rhythm offensively in this one, especially with the Heat upping the defensive pressure in an elimination game. While I wouldn’t expect a total as low as the 191 we saw in Game 3, I’d still lean towards the under here.