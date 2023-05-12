Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Friday’s NBA playoff games

The NBA playoffs continue Friday with two Game 6s on ESPN. The Miami Heat will attempt to close out the New York Knicks in the first contest, while the Los Angeles Lakers try to send the defending champions Golden State Warriors home in the late game.

Here’s a look at our favorite player props for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

D’Angelo Russell over 2.5 3-pointers vs. Warriors (+120)

When the Lakers closed out the Grizzlies in Game 6 at home, Russell connected on five triples. He’s been hot and cold from deep this postseason, shooting just 35.4%. However, he has played better at home and torched the Warriors in Game 3 with five made triples. He’ll only have to hit three to clear this line and at plus money, there’s some good value here.

Jimmy Butler over 28.5 points vs. Knicks (-120)

Butler had his worst showing of the series in Game 5, managing just 19 points in a loss. He’s been much better at home during this postseason, averaging 35.3 points per game. Butler has gone over this number just twice in four home playoff games, but one under came at 28 and the other was at 27. Look for him to bounce back in a big way tonight as the Heat attempt to advance to the Eastern Conference finals.

Draymond Green over 7.5 rebounds vs. Lakers (-130)

After managing just two rebounds in the 30-point loss in Game 3, Green has bounced back with double-digit showings on the glass in Games 4 and 5. The Warriors forward knows he has to be a force in this area for the team to have a chance at winning, and Kevon Looney has dropped off a bit from the first round. Look for Green to keep attacking the glass in Game 6 and clear this line.