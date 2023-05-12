NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Friday’s NBA playoff games

We have two Game 6s in Friday’s NBA playoffs featuring plenty of star power. However, there are a handful of role players who have become quality value adds to DFS lineups. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Max Strus, Miami Heat, $4,900

Strus has been shooting with confidence for the Heat, who have needed his offense. He’s averaging 23.8 DKFP per game in this series and should maintain his workload with Miami’s backcourt still thin. The Knicks haven’t found a good way to defend Strus, who is connecting on 38.1% of his triples in this series. The overall increase in volume has made that percentage more acceptable, and has boosted Strus’ standing in DFS contests.

Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors, $4,500

Poole has been erratic in this series and is one of the most volatile fantasy options on the board. However, the upside is tremendous. Poole hasn’t quite hit his 35 DKFP output from Game 1 but he’s managing to get into the mid-teens. That’s good enough at this price point, and he can always explode for a big showing.

Lonnie Walker, Los Angeles Lakers, $3,700

Walker had a dud in Game 5 but he was a huge piece for the Lakers in Games 3 and 4. His fourth quarter showing in Game 4 was the reason the Lakers had a 3-1 lead in the series at the time, and role players tend to play better at home. Look for Walker to continue getting decent minutes and this price point is too intriguing to pass up.