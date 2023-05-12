How to watch Knicks vs. Heat Game 6 on TV and via live stream

The New York Knicks will head to South Beach Friday evening for a matchup with the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Heat hold a 3-2 lead in the series and will try to close it out at home. Tipoff from the Kaseya Center is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Knicks were able to stave off elimination with a strong defensive showing in Game 5, but they’ll need to find more offensive support for Jalen Brunson. The point guard continues to do most of the heavy lifting for this team. If Julius Randle and R.J. Barrett can step up, the Knicks have a chance of sending this series back to New York for Game 7.

The Heat haven’t lost a home game yet this postseason, so they’ll be feeling confident heading into Game 6. Jimmy Butler had a subpar showing by his lofty playoff standards with just 19 points in Game 5, so he’s primed to bounce back. We’ll see if Bam Adebayo, Max Strus and Kyle Lowry can provide enough secondary scoring for the Heat to close this series.