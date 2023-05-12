How to watch Warriors vs. Lakers Game 6 on TV and via live stream

The Golden State Warriors will try to force Game 7 when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers Friday evening in Game 6. Tipoff from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles is set for 10 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. The Lakers hold a 3-2 lead in the series and will attempt to close out the defending champions on their home floor.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Warriors have come back from a 3-1 deficit before, but this team is a far cry from that group. Klay Thompson, who has been known for big Game 6 performances, will need to bounce back from some bad showings of late. Stephen Curry will also need to show out and the Warriors will need to maintain their focus for the full 48 minutes. This team has struggled on the road with bad habits and sloppy play, something that was on display in the Game 4 loss.

The Lakers have set up the opportunity to once again close things out in Game 6 at home, which is what they did convincingly in the first round against the Grizzlies. LeBron James has been consistently great, and Anthony Davis is expected to play after suffering a head injury late in Game 5. The role players have stepped up for LA, and this team’s depth has thoroughly tested the defending champions. Can the Lakers get back to the West finals for a 2020 bubble rematch with the Nuggets?