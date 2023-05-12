 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. Lakers Game 6 on Friday

We go over some of the best betting options for Game 6 between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers.

By Nick Simon
Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors - Game Five Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs continues Friday with the Golden State Warriors heading back down to southern California to face the Los Angeles Lakers for Game 6 of their series. The contest will tip at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN. LA leads the series 3-2 and will get a second crack at putting away the defending champions.

For the Lakers, Anthony Davis is listed as probable and will most likely suit up for tonight. The big man exited Game 5 with a head injury, but didn’t suffer a concussion. The official injury report had him dealing with stress in his right foot. Meanwhile for the Warriors, Andrew Wiggins is dealing with a rib injury and is listed as questionable.

Los Angeles enters the game as a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is installed at 220. The Lakers are -145 on the moneyline while the Warriors are +125.

Warriors vs. Lakers, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors +2.5

It is extremely difficult to put Stephen Curry and company down for the count and the Lakers learned that in their 121-106 loss in Game 5 on Wednesday. Since 2014, the Warriors are 9-3 in elimination games and it usually takes a Herculean effort to put them out of the playoffs for good. I’ll lean with Golden State to cover and get the outright win here, forcing a Game 7 back in San Francisco on Sunday.

Over/Under: Over 220

Both teams have shot well from the field in this series and I’d expect both to unload the clip with this being a pivotal elimination game. Take the over, especially on a total that falls a bit lower than most of the games in this series.

