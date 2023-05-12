Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. Lakers Game 6 on Friday

The second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs continues Friday with the Golden State Warriors heading back down to southern California to face the Los Angeles Lakers for Game 6 of their series. The contest will tip at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN. LA leads the series 3-2 and will get a second crack at putting away the defending champions.

For the Lakers, Anthony Davis is listed as probable and will most likely suit up for tonight. The big man exited Game 5 with a head injury, but didn’t suffer a concussion. The official injury report had him dealing with stress in his right foot. Meanwhile for the Warriors, Andrew Wiggins is dealing with a rib injury and is listed as questionable.

Los Angeles enters the game as a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is installed at 220. The Lakers are -145 on the moneyline while the Warriors are +125.

Warriors vs. Lakers, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors +2.5

It is extremely difficult to put Stephen Curry and company down for the count and the Lakers learned that in their 121-106 loss in Game 5 on Wednesday. Since 2014, the Warriors are 9-3 in elimination games and it usually takes a Herculean effort to put them out of the playoffs for good. I’ll lean with Golden State to cover and get the outright win here, forcing a Game 7 back in San Francisco on Sunday.

Over/Under: Over 220

Both teams have shot well from the field in this series and I’d expect both to unload the clip with this being a pivotal elimination game. Take the over, especially on a total that falls a bit lower than most of the games in this series.