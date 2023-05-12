 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fantasy baseball trade values: Overall rankings for Week 7

We run down a fresh batch of fantasy baseball rankings to help you sort through early-season trade offers.

By Chris Landers
New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer walks off the field after giving up six runs in 3 1/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. It was Scherzer’s first game back after serving a ten game suspension.&nbsp; Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

As we get deeper into May, we’re getting to the point where the men separate themselves from the boys, where “it’s still early!” becomes an increasingly unconvincing excuse for your first-round pick’s underperformance (yes I drafted Trea Turner, why do you ask?) and everyone’s trade value meters start to go haywire. But it can be hard to separate the signal from the noise, to sift through the weirdness of a new season with new rules and know who you should target and who you might want to cut bait with. Which is where our weekly trade value rankings come in, with a top 200 for fantasy baseball to give you the tools you need to evaluate that most recent proposal from your arch rival.

Risers

  • Bryce Harper might actually be the Bionic Man or something. The former MVP is back like he never left, and he should be treated like an elite fantasy asset moving forward.
  • The Yandy Diaz Launch Angle Revolution looks like it’s here to stay, as one of MLB’s hard-contact kings has finally figured out how to translate that into home runs. He’ll be atop the best lineup in baseball most nights and is an easy top-100 asset moving forward.
  • Eduardo Rodriguez, AL Cy Young dark horse? It’s getting harder to ignore the lefty as a fluke with each dominant outing, as his command of that cutter has been absolutely ridiculous so far this year. The Detroit Tigers won’t offer a ton of chances for wins (although they’re flirting with second place in the AL Central right now!) but especially in quality start leagues he should be a valued commodity.
  • Josh Jung needs to get more love — he was an elite hitting prospect before a shoulder injury waylaid his 2022 season, with a combination of legit 30-homer power and a .270 average if he can keep the Ks under control. Batting in the middle of a high-powered Texas Rangers lineup will keep his counting stats up, too.

Fallers

  • I’m not saying that you should be dropping Max Scherzer, or selling him for pennies on the dollar. But I am saying that, for all of his consistency over the years, the righty is 38 years old with a balky shoulder (and now, apparently, a balky neck). His velocity is down, his whiff rate is down, and it doesn’t seem like his body is going to right itself anytime soon — especially if he refuses to take a rest on the IL. He’s too good and too smart not to figure it out, but I think we need to readjust what the ceiling here looks like.
  • I’m even more concerned about Alek Manoah, as we don’t have nearly as long of a track record of elite performance and he doesn’t have anything like an injury to explain away how bad he’s been so far this year. (There are rumblings that he’s having trouble adjusting to the pitch clock, which actually does pass the smell test.) Manoah was always an odd fit as a top-tier SP given his lack of premium velocity, and unless and until he finds his command again he’s awfully hard to trust given that his value was always predicated on volume that simply isn’t there right now.
  • Kodai Senga came over to MLB with all kinds of hype attached, but at this point we’re going to need more evidence that he’s a viable big league pitcher beyond all the cool ghost fork GIFs. The righty was tagged for five runs in five innings against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday, seemingly overcompensating for his command issues by leaving too many balls over the heart of the plate. You can probably move on in shallow leagues.

Fantasy baseball trade value rankings: Week 7

Week of 5/12

Rank Player Eligible Value
Rank Player Eligible Value
1 Ronald Acuna OF 53.9
2 Fernando Tatis OF-SS 50.2
3 Kyle Tucker OF 49.1
4 Aaron Judge OF 45.3
5 Julio Rodriguez OF 43.8
6 Mookie Betts 2B-OF 43.1
7 Juan Soto OF 39.3
8 Trea Turner SS 39.1
9 Jose Ramirez 3B 39
10 Yordan Alvarez OF 38.9
11 Mike Trout OF 38.4
12 Shohei Ohtani DH-SP 38
13 Freddie Freeman 1B 36.6
14 Vladimir Guerrero 1B 35.7
15 Manny Machado 3B 33.7
16 Rafael Devers 3B 33.5
17 Bo Bichette SS 32.2
18 Austin Riley 3B 31.8
19 Gerrit Cole SP 31.5
20 Bobby Witt 3B-SS 28.7
21 Pete Alonso 1B 28.5
22 Corbin Burnes SP 28.2
23 Paul Goldschmidt 1B 28
24 Nolan Arenado 3B 27.5
25 Spencer Strider SP 26.9
26 Marcus Semien 2B 26.7
27 Francisco Lindor SS 25.8
28 Randy Arozarena OF 25.4
29 Shane McClanahan SP 25.2
30 Cedric Mullins OF 25.1
31 Luis Robert OF 24.4
32 Sandy Alcantara SP 24.1
33 Max Scherzer SP 23.2
34 Matt Olson 1B 22.6
35 Kyle Schwarber OF 22.2
36 Zack Wheeler SP 21.7
37 Shane Bieber SP 21.6
38 J.T. Realmuto C 21.2
39 Jazz Chisholm 2B-OF 21
40 Emmanuel Clase RP 20.6
41 Kevin Gausman SP 19.8
42 Luis Castillo SP 19.7
43 Aaron Nola SP 19.7
44 Justin Verlander SP 19.5
45 Ozzie Albies 2B 19.5
46 George Springer OF 19.5
47 Josh Hader RP 19.1
48 Adolis Garcia OF 19.1
49 Alex Bregman 3B 18.8
50 Daulton Varsho C-OF 18.8
51 Julio Urias SP 18.8
52 Brandon Woodruff SP 18.7
53 Cristian Javier SP 18.2
54 Dansby Swanson SS 18.2
55 Yu Darvish SP 18.1
56 Dylan Cease SP 18.1
57 Ryan Pressly RP 18.1
58 Corbin Carroll OF 18
59 Vinnie Pasquantino 1B 17.9
60 Bryan Reynolds OF 17.8
61 Wander Franco SS 17.7
62 Tommy Edman 2B-SS 17.7
63 Byron Buxton OF 17.5
64 Salvador Perez C 17.4
65 Michael Harris OF 17.4
66 Zac Gallen SP 17.2
67 Jordan Romano RP 16.9
68 Ryan Helsley RP 16.7
69 Will Smith C 16.7
70 Alejandro Kirk C 16.5
71 Eloy Jimenez OF 16.4
72 Willy Adames SS 16.3
73 Framber Valdez SP 16.3
74 Jacob deGrom SP 16.3
75 Joe Musgrove SP 16.2
76 Felix Bautista RP 16.1
77 Devin Williams RP 16.1
78 Bryce Harper DH 16.1
79 Xander Bogaerts SS 15.9
80 Starling Marte OF 15.8
81 Max Scherzer SP 15.6
82 Alek Manoah SP 15.5
83 Nestor Cortes SP 15.4
84 Christian Yelich OF 15.3
85 Carlos Rodon SP 15.2
86 Max Muncy 2B-3B 15
87 Christian Walker 1B 14.9
88 Camilo Doval RP 14.6
89 Pablo Lopez SP 14.5
90 Anthony Santander OF 14.4
91 Andres Gimenez 2B 14.4
92 Clayton Kershaw SP 14.2
93 Carlos Correa SS 14.1
94 Sean Murphy C 14.1
95 Yandy Diaz 1B-3B 13.9
96 Nate Lowe 1B 13.8
97 Logan Webb SP 13.5
98 Adley Rutschman C 13.4
99 Gleyber Torres 2B 13.3
100 Nico Hoerner 2B-SS 13.1
101 Steven Kwan OF 13
102 Teoscar Hernandez OF 12.7
103 Kris Bryant OF 12.7
104 Willson Contreras C 12.6
105 MJ Melendez C-OF 12.5
106 Nick Lodolo SP 12.5
107 Corey Seager SS 12.3
108 Cody Bellinger OF 12.2
109 Matt Chapman 3B 12.2
110 Joe Ryan SP 12
111 Taylor Ward OF 11.8
112 Freddy Peralta SP 11.7
113 Jesus Luzardo SP 11.5
114 Logan Gilbert SP 11.5
115 Dustin May SP 11.4
116 Hunter Renfroe OF 11.4
117 Ty France 1B 11.2
118 Rowdy Tellez 1B 11.2
119 Hunter Brown SP 11
120 Blake Snell SP 10.8
121 George Kirby SP 10.6
122 William Contreras C 10.5
123 Jeremy Pena SS 10.4
124 Jose Altuve 2B 10.4
125 Tim Anderson SS 10.2
126 Hunter Greene SP 10.2
127 Thairo Estrada 2B-SS 10
128 Charlie Morton SP 9.8
129 C.J. Cron 1B 9.8
130 Seiya Suzuki OF 9.8
131 David Bednar RP 9.7
132 Kenley Jansen RP 9.6
133 Ian Happ OF 9.5
134 Ketel Marte 2B 9.4
135 Anthony Rizzo 1B 9.3
136 Anthony Volpe SS 13.1
137 Nick Castellanos OF 9.2
138 Brandon Lowe 2B 13.3
139 Eduardo Rodriguez SP 9.1
140 Lars Nootbaar OF 9.1
141 Carlos Estevez RP 9
142 Lance Lynn SP 8.9
143 Brandon Nimmo OF 8.7
144 James Outman OF 8.7
145 Jose Abreu 1B 8.6
146 Jarred Kelenic OF 8.6
147 Jonathan India 2B 8.6
148 Luis Arraez 1B-2B 8.5
149 Chris Bassitt SP 8.4
150 Jake Cronenworth 1B-2B 8.3
151 Sonny Gray SP 8.2
152 Ryan Mountcastle 1B 8.2
153 Jeff McNeil 2B-OF 8.2
154 Luis Severino SP 8.1
155 Alec Bohm 1B-3B 8.1
156 Mitch Haniger OF 8.1
157 Josh Jung 3B 8
158 Andrew Vaughn 1B-OF 8
159 Tyler Stephenson 1B-C 8
160 Tyler Glasnow SP 8
161 Reid Detmers SP 7.9
162 Miguel Vargas 1B-2B 7.9
163 Gunnar Henderson 3B-SS 17.7
164 Joey Gallo 1B-OF 7.8
165 J.D. Martinez DH 7.8
166 Drew Rasmussen SP 7.8
167 Raisel Iglesias RP 7.8
168 Eugenio Suarez 3B 7.7
169 Josh Bell 1B 7.7
170 Giancarlo Stanton OF 7.7
171 Jhoan Duran RP 7.7
172 Javier Baez SS 7.6
173 Kodai Senga SP 7.6
174 Riley Greene OF 7.5
175 Patrick Sandoval SP 7.4
176 Zach Eflin SP 7.4
177 Alex Verdugo OF 7.4
178 Jorge Polanco 2B 7.4
179 Jorge Soler OF 7.3
180 Paul Sewald RP 7.3
181 Anthony Rendon 3B 7.3
182 Jason Adam RP 7.2
183 Chris Sale SP 7.2
184 Josh Lowe OF 7.1
185 Lucas Giolito SP 7.1
186 Ezequiel Tovar SS 7.1
187 Jordan Montgomery SP 7
188 Nolan Gorman 3B 6.9
189 Alexis Diaz RP 6.9
190 Bailey Ober SP 6.9
191 Tony Gonsolin SP 6.8
192 Tanner Bibee SP 6.7
193 Ryan McMahon 2B-3B 6.7
194 Andres Munoz RP 6.6
195 Whit Merrifield 2B-OF 6.6
196 Tyler O'Neill OF 6.5
197 TJ Friedl OF 6.5
198 Brandon Drury 1B-2B-3B 6.5
199 Grayson Rodriguez SP 6.5
200 DJ LeMahieu 1B-2B-3B 6.4

