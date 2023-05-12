Is Andrew Wiggins playing for the Warriors on Friday in Game 6 vs. the Lakers?

The Golden State Warriors will attempt to keep their season alive when they face the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 6 Friday at Crypto.com Arena. Golden State avoided elimination at home in Game 5 and will hope to get back there for Game 7. One player who the Warriors will need in this one is Andrew Wiggins, who finished with 25 points in Game 5. He’s dealing with a ribs injury. Here’s the latest on his status for Friday.

Andrew Wiggins injury updates

Wiggins is officially listed as questionable with what is being reported as a cartilage fracture in the ribs. This is a pain management issue for Wiggins, who will surely endure as much as he can to help his team stave off elimination.

If Wiggins is unable to suit up, Moses Moody and Donte DiVincenzo will be in line for more minutes in Golden State’s rotation. JaMychal Green and Jonathan Kuminga could also get some run, but Moody and DiVincenzo would be bigger beneficiaries.