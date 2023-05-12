 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Is Andrew Wiggins playing for the Warriors on Friday in Game 6 vs. the Lakers?

The Warriors SF has a ribs injury. We break down and update you on his status for Friday’s game vs. LA.

By Chinmay Vaidya

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

2023 NBA Playoffs - Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors
Andrew Wiggins of the Golden State Warriors dribbles the ball during Game Five of the Western Conference semifinals of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers on May 10, 2023 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.
Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors will attempt to keep their season alive when they face the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 6 Friday at Crypto.com Arena. Golden State avoided elimination at home in Game 5 and will hope to get back there for Game 7. One player who the Warriors will need in this one is Andrew Wiggins, who finished with 25 points in Game 5. He’s dealing with a ribs injury. Here’s the latest on his status for Friday.

Andrew Wiggins injury updates

Wiggins is officially listed as questionable with what is being reported as a cartilage fracture in the ribs. This is a pain management issue for Wiggins, who will surely endure as much as he can to help his team stave off elimination.

If Wiggins is unable to suit up, Moses Moody and Donte DiVincenzo will be in line for more minutes in Golden State’s rotation. JaMychal Green and Jonathan Kuminga could also get some run, but Moody and DiVincenzo would be bigger beneficiaries.

More From DraftKings Nation