Is Anthony Davis playing for the Lakers on Friday in Game 6 vs. the Warriors?

The Los Angeles Lakers have a chance to close out their second-round series in the 2023 NBA playoffs at home when they meet the Golden State Warriors Friday in Game 6. The Lakers will hope to avoid a road Game 7 scenario, and they’ll need a healthy Anthony Davis to cement a spot in the Western Conference finals. Davis is dealing with a head injury, which he suffered late in Game 5. Here’s the latest on his status ahead of Friday’s game.

Anthony Davis injury updates

Fortunately for the Lakers, Davis avoided a concussion and thus did not get put in the league protocol. That would’ve surely caused him to miss this game. He’s officially probable to play, and there’s little chance he was going to sit in this one.

Davis might be limited or have some early struggles, but he’s still a great fantasy option here. If he does have reduced effectiveness, Jarred Vanderbilt and Rui Hachimura could see more opportunities in the frontcourt.