Pick on the Moneyline for Reds-Marlins on May 12

The youth movement is in full effect for the Miami Marlins as 20-year old Eury Perez makes his MLB debut at home on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Miami Marlins (-145, 7.5)

In six minor league starts this season, Perez has a 2.32 ERA with 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings, but those all came for AA Pensacola and is completely bypassing ever making a start at the AAA level to make his debut on Friday.

The Marlins do not have a lot backing up Perez as their bullpen has a 4.26 ERA, which ranks 22nd in the league while the Reds are 10th among MLB teams with a 3.50 bullpen ERA.

In front of that Reds bullpen will be Graham Ashcraft getting the start, who has allowed two runs or fewer in six of his seven starts this season, though his ERA is 3.82 with one bad start against the Chicago White Sox in which he allowed eight runs throwing his overall numbers out of whack.

Ashcraft has also allowed just two home runs across 37 2/3 innings while the Marlins have the third-lowest home runs per at-bay rate at home this season.

The Marlins in general have had difficulties generating offense with their 3.4 runs per game the fewest among the 30 MLB teams, and that average drops to just under three runs per game at home.

With Ashcraft posting a 2.65 ERA on the road this season and the Reds entering Friday having scored at least four runs in five of their last six, the debut off of Perez will be spoiled by Cincinnati.

The Play: Reds +125