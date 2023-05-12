Which NFL teams play the most games on grass vs. turf in 2023

The NFL schedule is here and that means we can chart out some interesting tidbits on our schedule graphs. One of those is which team play the most games on grass vs. artificial turf. There is debate as to how dangerous artificial turf is to players, but the NFLPA has studies that show there are more injuries on turf.

The good news is that more teams are at least looking into grass or trying to upgrade the turf they have. Recently the Giants, Jets and Patriots have all renovated their turf to what they believe is technologically superior and will help reduce injuries.

There are a lot of variables here, especially with grass surfaces, which can get beaten up and turn into poor surfaces when weather and usage factors in. But, for the the most part, players seem to prefer grass.

You’ll see a lot of turf in northern climates for obvious reasons, but the team with the most games on grass are the Baltimore Ravens, who will play 14 of their 17 games on grass, which is tied with the Denver Broncos.

The Arizona Cardinals have the best of both worlds, as they have grass and a retractable roof. And they come in second in total grass games with 13 of 17.

The New Orleans Saints only have one game not on turf, which will happen when they head to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers. The next fewest grass games go to the Texans and Rams, both who have just three grass games.

Below you can see how the grass vs. Turf breaks down throughout the 2023 NFL season.