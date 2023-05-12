Kentucky Derby winner Mage to run in 2023 Preakness Stakes

Kentucky Derby winning horse Mage is set to compete in the 2023 Preakness Stakes on Saturday, May 20. The Preakness is the second leg of the Triple Crown in horse racing. If Mage wins the Preakness, it will go for the Triple Crown at the Belmont Stakes in June. The last time a horse won the Triple Crown was back in 2018 with Justify. Only two horses have won the Triple Crown since 1980.

Mage had an encouraging workout at Churchill Downs after the Kentucky Derby recently and is good to go for the 149th Preakness Stakes, which is held at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland. Last year, Early Voting took home the Preakness crown after Rich Strike won the Kentucky Derby. The Belmont Stakes will take place on Saturday, June 10 this year.