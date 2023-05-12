Reignmakers PGA TOUR Secondary $5 Spend Booster Pack Promo - Terms & Conditions

Reignmakers PGA TOUR Secondary $5 Spend Booster Pack Promo Terms and Conditions

To qualify, eligible players must be directly sent a message from DraftKings, click “Opt-In”, and must make any secondary purchase of a Reignmakers PGA TOUR 2023 golfer card totaling five ($5) dollars or more, while supplies last, by June 1st, 2023 at 11AM EST. Must be a secondary marketplace purchase to qualify for the offer. Upon making a qualifying purchase, DraftKings will airdrop the customer’s account with a 2023 PGA TOUR Booster Pack within 4 business days. Limit 1 pack per customer. If you have any questions, please contact support@draftkings.com.