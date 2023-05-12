Rays add SP Drew Rasmussen to 60-day IL with elbow injury

The Tampa Bay Rays are adding starting pitcher Drew Rasmussen to the 60-day injured list with an elbow injury. He suffered a flexor strain, which is an elbow injury that doesn’t bode well for pitchers. Rasmussen could be done for the season, ending what was a promising start to the 2023 campaign.

Rasmussen has made eight starts this season. He tallied a 4-2 record with a 2.62 ERA. Rasmussen struck out 47 hitters in only 44.2 innings of work. He helped the Rays to get out to their strong start this season and will be tough to replace. Hopefully, he isn’t done for the year, but at the very least will be on the IL now until at least early July.

When it comes to replacing Rasmussen, the Rays are likely going to dip into the minor leagues. Taj Bradley will likely be heading back up. He appeared in three games this season and had a 3-0 record. Bradley pitched 15.1 innings and gave up six earned runs on 12 hits while striking out 23. He had a 3.52 ERA and benefitted from run support.