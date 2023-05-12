Cubs add 2B Nico Hoerner to 10-day IL with hamstring strain

The Chicago Cubs have added second baseman Nico Hoerner to the 10-day IL with a hamstring strain, retroactive to May 9. In a corresponding move, the Cubs have called up infielder Miles Mastrobuoni to add some depth. Nick Madrigal likely ends up being the first man up to take over at second base, with Chicago playing matchups and also getting Christopher Morel some work.

The #Cubs today made the following roster moves:



-INF Nico Hoerner placed on the 10-day IL (retroactive to May 9) with a left hamstring strain

-Recalled INF Miles Mastrobuoni from @IowaCubs

-Activated LHP Brandon Hughes from the 15-day IL

-Optioned RHP Javier Assad to Iowa pic.twitter.com/3G35CqMbxf — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 12, 2023

Hoerner has played in 35 games so far this season. He is absolutely mashing the ball, hitting .303 on the season with a .348 on-base percentage and .395 slugging. Of Hoerner’s 46 hits, he has six doubles, one triple and two home runs with 19 RBI. He has already swiped 12 bags and has been one of the Cubs’ well-rounded and reliable players.

Madrigal has played in 27 games and is hitting .254. He isn’t as productive as the starter, but it wouldn’t be as big of a step back going from Hoerner to Madrigal as other players. Mastrobuoni returns to the major leagues after a brief stint back down in the minors. He has already played in eight games this season but is hitting just .200 in limited action.