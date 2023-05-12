Who will the Heat play in the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2023 NBA Playoffs?

The Miami Heat, who entered the 2023 NBA playoffs as the No. 8 seed after a late run in the final play-in game, have made it back to the Eastern Conference Finals. The Heat were the No. 1 seed a year ago and will now look to take the next step as they return to the same stage. Here’s a look at their next opponent.

The Heat will play the winner of the Boston Celtics-Philadelphia 76ers series, which will be settled Sunday in Game 7. Miami actually played both teams in the NBA playoffs last season, defeating the 76ers in the second round before falling to the Celtics in seven games in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Miami once again has some injury issues, but Jimmy Butler is playing at a much higher level in this postseason. With Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry and Max Strus supporting Butler, the Heat have showed they are much tougher than their No. 8 seed ranking suggests.