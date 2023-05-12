 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Full schedule for 2023 Eastern Conference Finals

The Heat await the winner of Celtics-76ers in the Eastern Conference Finals. We go over the full schedule for the upcoming series.

By Chinmay Vaidya
2023 NBA Playoffs - New York Knicks v Miami Heat
Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat is interviewed after the game against the New York Knicks during Game 6 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference semifinals on May 12, 2023 at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.
Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The Miami Heat have booked their spot in the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2023 NBA playoffs and will now await the winner of Game 7 between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers. The Heat played both teams in the playoffs last year, beating the 76ers in the second round before losing to the Celtics in the conference finals.

Here’s a look at the schedule for the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2023 NBA playoffs.

2023 Eastern Conference Finals schedule

Game 1: MIA @ BOS/PHI, Wednesday, May 17, 8:30 p.m. ET, TNT
Game 2: MIA @ BOS/PHI, Friday, May 19, 8:30 p.m. ET, TV Channel TBA
Game 3: BOS/PHI @ MIA, Sunday, May 21, 8:30 p.m. ET, TV Channel TBA
Game 4: BOS/PHI @ MIA, Tuesday, May 23, 8:30 p.m. ET, TV Channel TBA
Game 5: MIA @ BOS/PHI, Thursday, May 25, 8:30 p.m. ET, TV Channel TBA
Game 6: BOS/PHI @ MIA, Saturday, May 27, 8:30 p.m. ET, TV Channel TBA
Game 7: MIA @ BOS/PHI, Monday, May 29, 8:30 p.m. ET, TV Channel TBA

*Games 5-7 if necessary

More From DraftKings Nation