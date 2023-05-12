Full schedule for 2023 Eastern Conference Finals

The Miami Heat have booked their spot in the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2023 NBA playoffs and will now await the winner of Game 7 between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers. The Heat played both teams in the playoffs last year, beating the 76ers in the second round before losing to the Celtics in the conference finals.

Here’s a look at the schedule for the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2023 NBA playoffs.

2023 Eastern Conference Finals schedule

Game 1: MIA @ BOS/PHI, Wednesday, May 17, 8:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 2: MIA @ BOS/PHI, Friday, May 19, 8:30 p.m. ET, TV Channel TBA

Game 3: BOS/PHI @ MIA, Sunday, May 21, 8:30 p.m. ET, TV Channel TBA

Game 4: BOS/PHI @ MIA, Tuesday, May 23, 8:30 p.m. ET, TV Channel TBA

Game 5: MIA @ BOS/PHI, Thursday, May 25, 8:30 p.m. ET, TV Channel TBA

Game 6: BOS/PHI @ MIA, Saturday, May 27, 8:30 p.m. ET, TV Channel TBA

Game 7: MIA @ BOS/PHI, Monday, May 29, 8:30 p.m. ET, TV Channel TBA

*Games 5-7 if necessary